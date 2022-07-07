Nacon teases post-apocalyptic Terminator open-world game

At today’s Nacon Connect event, the French company unveiled a teaser for an upcoming open-world game set in the Terminator universe. In the 30 seconds of footage for what been given the working title "Terminator Survival Project," we see a T-800 unit enter a warehouse or bunker of some kind. There’s very little else revealed — not even a release date.

“The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic open world and features an original story that builds on the events of the official films. You play as a group of nuclear apocalypse survivors fighting to stay alive in a time period between Judgment Day and the creation of John Connor’s resistance,” said Nacon in a release.

Nacon confirmed to Polygon that the game will be coming to PC and unspecified consoles in “the distant future.” The game was one of 17 that Nacon showcased during today’s event, including previews of Steelrising, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. Those three are all slated to be released in September.