U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,380.13
    +22.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,161.47
    +191.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,823.08
    +109.18 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,189.49
    +7.29 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.45
    +0.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.80
    +16.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.45 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3160
    +0.0070 (+0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3665
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3470
    -0.0730 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,091.14
    -796.30 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,079.33
    +15.48 (+1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,970.24
    +66.33 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

NACTOY Names 23 Semifinalists for 2022 Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards™

·3 min read

Eight cars, six trucks and nine utility vehicles will vie for awards

PONTIAC, Mich., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™ (NACTOY) Awards organization announced its list of semifinalists today at the inaugural Motor Bella event at M1 Concourse in Pontiac.

The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (PRNewsfoto/North American Car, Utility...)
The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (PRNewsfoto/North American Car, Utility...)

This year, 23 new vehicles made the list of semifinalists for the 2022 awards following a vote of the organization's jurors. The list includes eight cars, six trucks and nine utility vehicles that are all new or substantially new and are or will be on sale in showrooms across North America this year. The semifinalists were voted in from an initial list of 36 eligible cars, trucks and utility vehicles announced earlier this year.

"This year's group of semifinalists includes some of the most interesting and innovative cars, trucks and utility vehicle candidates in recent memory," said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg, "and a larger number of new trucks than we've seen in many years. And it features more electric vehicles than we've ever seen, all of which our jurors will continue to test and evaluate prior to our next vote."

NACTOY's awards are unique because they are not decided by a single publication. Instead, they are evaluated throughout the year by 50 respected jurors from print, online, radio and broadcast media across the U.S. and Canada. Those jurors vote three times during the year to reduce the list of eligible vehicles down to semifinalists, finalists and, finally, winners.

"I would also like to thank Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, for the opportunity to announce our semifinalists here today at Motor Bella," Witzenburg said. "We traditionally announce our winners at the Detroit auto show in January, and it is thrilling to kick off our core evaluation period here today at this all-new event."

The next step in the process is an annual comparison drive that will take place Oct. 18-21, where jurors will evaluate the semifinalist vehicles before voting to select the three finalists in each group. The finalists will be announced at the LA Auto Show on November 17, and winners will be announced in January 2022 during an event hosted by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association in Detroit.

Here is the full list of our 2022 Semifinalists:

North American Car of the Year™

Audi A3
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
Genesis G70
Honda Civic
Lucid Air
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Volkswagen Golf Mk VIII (Golf R/Golf GTI)

North American Truck of the Year™

Ford Maverick
GMC HUMMER EV
Hyundai Santa Cruz
Nissan Frontier
Rivian R1T
Toyota Tundra

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™

Ford Bronco
Genesis GV70
Hyundai IONIQ 5
Hyundai Tucson (HEV/ICE/PHEV)
Jeep Grand Cherokee (ICE, PHEV, L)
Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer
Kia Carnival
Nissan Pathfinder
VW ID.4

Spanish and French versions of this release will be available on NACTOY's website. For more information about NACTOY and its history: http://northamericancaroftheyear.org.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN CAR, TRUCK, AND UTILITY VEHICLE OF THE YEAR™

The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. The organization gives out three awards. They are: "North American Car of the Year™," "North American Truck of the Year™," and "North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™." The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of by a single publication, website, radio or television station.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nactoy-names-23-semifinalists-for-2022-car-truck-and-utility-vehicle-of-the-year-awards-301380868.html

SOURCE North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Weighs In on Battery Fires. We Looked at the Numbers.

    Battery fires are a problem for electric-vehicle makers, but exactly how serious is hard to assess. What investors need is context.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Took Another Jab at Biden. It’s a Bad Time for a Fight.

    There is a lot going on at Tesla these days. There are new models, new capacity and new features for investors to consider.

  • Canoo dig it? Startup’s EV looks like a cross between a city bus and a space pod

    This company's designers have fully embraced the notion that an electric truck doesn’t need to look anything like a gasoline-powered one.

  • QuantumScape Stock Pops As EV Battery Maker Snags Deal With Another 'Top 10' Automaker

    The unnamed OEM was impressed with QuantumScape's early solid-state battery cells, a next-gen technology. QuantumScape stock soared.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Hundreds of Ford India workers protest over planned plant closure

    Hundreds of workers at a Ford Motor Co factory in India's western Gujarat state protested outside the automaker's plant on Tuesday, demanding that the factory's closure plan be scrapped or workers be provided other jobs. The blue-uniformed workers gathered outside what is Ford's car manufacturing and engine-making facility in Gujarat's Sanand city and said the plant's closure planned for the year-end would lead to the loss of their livelihoods. Once upbeat on emerging markets including India, major automakers have recently been shutting up shop https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/ford-wakes-up-badly-burnt-its-india-dream-2021-09-17 in the country due to stagnating sales.

  • Vietnam's Bamboo Airways to sign $2 billion deal with GE for engines on Boeing jets

    Vietnam's Bamboo Airways will sign a deal valued at nearly $2 billion with General Electric to purchase GEnx engines to power Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, the airline said on Tuesday. The deal will be signed in the United States later on Tuesday in the presence of Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Bamboo said in a statement. The GEnx engines, due to be delivered in 2022, will be used on the airline's wide-body Dreamliner fleet to operate planned non-stop routes between Vietnam and the United States, the company said.

  • A life and death question for regulators: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

    Robin Geoulla had doubts about the automated driving technology equipped on his Tesla Model S when he bought the electric car in 2017. “It was a little scary to, you know, rely on it and to just, you know, sit back and let it drive,” he told a U.S. investigator about Tesla’s Autopilot system, describing his initial feelings about the technology. Geoulla made the comments to the investigator in January 2018, days after his Tesla, with Autopilot engaged, slammed into the back of an unoccupied fire truck parked on a California interstate highway.

  • Deserted Factories Show How China Electric Car Boom Went Too Far

    (Bloomberg) -- Visitors to Byton Ltd.’s website are greeted with color-saturated images of shiny electric cars gliding along manicured streets. Those paying a visit to the automaker’s factory in Nanjing, eastern China may be less impressed. The plant is modern and huge, gleaming under the hot summer sun. But there’s total silence. Production has been suspended since the pandemic began and there’s no one around except for a lone security guard.It’s a similar situation across town at Bordrin Motor

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now? Automaker Tests Key Level As EV Truck Production Takes Off

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Toyota’s New Tundra Bucks the All-Electric Trend. This Truck Comes in a Hybrid.

    Total gas mileage improves, but the driving experience is closer to what consumers are used to—including filling up at gas stations.

  • From Spaceflight To Supersonic Jets, United's CEO Shares Thoughts On Commercial Aviation's Future

    United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby outlined his thoughts on five trends in the future of the commercial aviation industry from suborbital flight to how to tackle climate change.

  • Foresight CEO Letter to Shareholders

    Dear Shareholders, When we founded Foresight in 2015, we anticipated that autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles would one day become the dominant modes of transportation on the world’s roads and railways. The development of these technologies is now reaching a crucial tipping point, as advances in 5G connectivity and edge computing will lead to groundbreaking achievements for autonomous vehicles. We believe that autonomous and semi-autonomous modes of transportation will be ubiquitous within the next five years.

  • Li Auto Cuts Q3 Delivery Outlook But Still Expects To Outsell Nio

    Chinese EV startup cuts its EV delivery forecast, joining Nio which cited pandemic-fueled chip headwinds. Li Auto stock fell.

  • Florida Man Ditches C8 Corvette

    Florida Man strikes again!

  • GreenPower Delivers EV Star Plus Passenger Bus to Fraser Academy

    GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced that it has delivered an EV Star Plus to Fraser Academy, a leader in the empowerment and education of students with dyslexia and language-based learning differences in Vancouver. The zero-emission Class 4 passenger bus will be used for a variety of student transportation needs. The EV Star Plus is eligible

  • 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro vs. the Off-Road Pickup Competition

    We look at how the new off-road-oriented Tundra model stacks up against its main rivals from Chevy, Ford, and Ram.

  • Military training jet crashes in Texas; both pilots injured

    A military training jet crashed Sunday in a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas, injuring the two pilots and damaging three homes but not seriously hurting anyone on the ground, authorities said.

  • Here's Your Rare Chance to Own a Targa-Topped Porsche Reimagined by Singer

    Very few of Singer's creations sport targa roofs. This one's for sale right now.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning Goes into Pre-production

    Ford starts pre-production of the electric F-150 Lightning, with the first examples intended for real-world testing. Series production is just around the corner.