U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,848.75
    -21.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,880.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,553.25
    -160.25 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.80
    +10.20 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.15
    -0.17 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.80
    +18.80 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.73
    +0.38 (+1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0028
    +0.0059 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.36
    -1.49 (-4.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1573
    +0.0101 (+0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0200
    -0.9970 (-0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,346.62
    +1,033.99 (+5.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.74
    +31.34 (+7.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,010.37
    -3.11 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

NAG appoints Ian Wilson as Chief Innovation Officer

·2 min read

OXFORD, England, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Numerical Algorithms Group (NAG) announced the appointment of AI industry leader Ian Wilson as Chief Innovation Officer. Wilson will focus and expand NAG investments, exploiting the company's leadership in numerical computing and technical services to actively explore new market positions.

New NAG Chief Innovation Officer Ian Wilson
New NAG Chief Innovation Officer Ian Wilson

Ian brings his diverse knowledge of enterprise innovation in deep technology to NAG, having previous served as Global Head of AI at HSBC and driven product innovation at several other leading businesses. He arrives at NAG when the company is embarking on a growth program, and is seeing high demand for its services and products in numerical computing, Mathematical Optimization, High Performance Computing (HPC) and Cloud.

"It's a very exciting time to welcome Ian to the NAG team" said Adrian Tate, CEO. "Mathematics, Optimization and HPC continue to increase in relevance across various fields including AI, where the data volumes, processing times and algorithm demands are all huge. The combination of AI knowledge and Innovation experience that Ian brings to NAG is really powerful."

Wilson brings both technology and significant leadership experience with prior roles as a founder, CEO, and Executive Director in a range of businesses from fast-growing start-ups to major global organisations. His career has spanned USA, Europe, and Asia, and covered various industries from Consumer Entertainment to Financial Services.

"Joining NAG at this pivotal point in its growth journey represents a unique opportunity for me to bring together all the experience of my career to date", said Wilson. "The enhanced Innovation function will exploit NAG's huge reputation and vast technical IP to create significant enterprise value. I am honoured to be trusted with such a transformational responsibility."

About NAG

NAG provides industry-leading numerical software and technical services to banking and finance, energy, engineering, and market research, as well as academic and government institutions. World renowned for the NAG® Library ─ the most rigorous and robust collection of numerical algorithms available ─ NAG also offers Automatic Differentiation, Machine Learning, and Mathematical Optimization products, as well as world-class technical consultancy across HPC and Cloud HPC, code porting and optimisation, and other areas of numerical computing. Founded more than 50 years ago from a multi-university venture, NAG is headquartered in Oxford, UK with offices in the UK, US, EU and Asia. For more information, visit nag.com/aboutus.

For media relations, please contact pr@nag.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1929182/Numerical_Algorithms_Group_Ian_Wilson.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nag-appoints-ian-wilson-as-chief-innovation-officer-301658886.html

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft stock dips despite beating Q1 earnings, revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's first-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Google, Microsoft, Spotify, Mattel, Texas Instruments

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which stock shares are making the biggest moves in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Microsoft, Alphabet, Chipotle and more

    Microsoft, Alphabet, Spotify are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Microsoft Plunges on Forecast for Lackluster Azure Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. gave a lackluster forecast for sales growth in its Azure cloud-computing services business, a closely watched measure of corporate demand, sending the shares reeling in late trading.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas. Europe’s En

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.

  • Visa beats on earnings and boosts dividend by 20%

    Visa Inc. topped earnings expectations for its latest quarter as the payments giant continued to call out strong consumer spending trends.

  • Why Medpace Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP) surged 37.7% on Tuesday after the clinical contract research organization (CRO) delivered strong third-quarter results and issued an optimistic financial forecast for the year ahead. Medpace's revenue jumped 30% year over year to $383.7 million, easily outpacing Wall Street's estimates of roughly $357 million. The healthcare company, which helps pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies conduct clinical trials, also saw its backlog grow by 21% to $2.2 billion as of the end of September.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • Microsoft beats expectations, despite slowdown in cloud growth

    Microsoft reported its Q1 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating expectations despite a slowdown in Azure growth.

  • Microsoft, Alphabet Send New Warnings About the Economy

    Microsoft and Alphabet confirm fears that the economy is not doing well. Alphabet has indeed confirmed that inflation, the main threat to the economy, and the interest rate hikes to combat it are affecting the online advertising sector, the main source of income for Google Services, which includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

  • Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife and is she a billionaire?

    Rishi Sunak's wife came under fire in April after it emerged she was registered as non-domiciled for tax purposes.

  • Google misses on expectations as YouTube ad revenue comes up short

    Google parent Alphabet reported Q3 earnings on Tuesday, missing expectations on revenue.

  • Markets: Bitcoin price back above US$20,000, Ether jumps as U.K. votes to regulate crypto

    Bitcoin was trading above US$20,000 for the first time in almost three weeks on Wednesday morning trading in Asia.

  • Tesla stock: Morgan Stanley analyst sees more headwinds for the EV maker

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley cutting Tesla’s price target to $330.

  • 3 REITs with the Most Reliable Dividends

    The two essential characteristics of income stocks investors look for when considering a purchase of real estate investment trusts (REITs) are safety and reliability of the dividend. Safety means that the dividend is well covered by the company’s funds from operation. Reliability speaks to the history of dividend payments. Are they consistent over time without cuts or eliminations? Here are three REITs with the most reliable dividends that investors can count on through good times and bad: Feder

  • I Bonds Are Selling Like Crazy. Buy Now Before the Record 9.6% Rate Drops.

    The interest rate for the popular savings bond will be lower for the next six months, probably about 6.5%. The deadline for purchases is Friday.

  • Have Chinese Stocks Hit Bottom? Alibaba and NIO in Focus

    US-listed Chinese stocks had a bit of a meltdown on Monday. All bled profusely after President Xi Jinping’s pivot for absolute power saw him secure an unprecedented third term as Chinese leader. Stuffing his core team with yes-men and publicly humiliating his predecessor Hu Jintao by escorting him out of the Communist Party's gathering, the market got jittery around concerns the far east giant is pivoting further away from policies which are seen as accommodating to markets, businesses and overa

  • Why ChargePoint Holdings and Renewable Energy Stocks Popped Tuesday Afternoon

    Shares of renewable energy stocks were on fire Tuesday as the market digested earnings and interest rates plunged for the first time in a while. A combination of reasonable earnings in the third quarter and slowing inflation is proving to be a positive environment for stocks as investors project what the Federal Reserve will do with interest rates. Shares of energy stocks were up across the board on Tuesday, but some of the big movers were ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), jumping as much as 9%; Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), popping 9.7%; and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), rising 14.5%.