U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.73
    +34.48 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,592.92
    +56.22 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,358.41
    +162.19 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.20
    +27.95 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.85
    +0.98 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.40
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    -0.45 (-2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0352
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    -0.0660 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1870
    +0.0116 (+0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1540
    -0.8460 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,807.39
    +457.41 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.53
    -0.17 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

NAG Appoints Jem Davies as Chair of the Board of Directors

·2 min read

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At SC22, the world's largest supercomputing event, Numerical Algorithms Group (NAG) announce the appointment of Jem Davies as new Chair of the Board of Directors. Technology veteran Davies will help NAG execute on transformative strategy, focus on product and service innovation, and explore new market positions. Davies replaces current Chair Stephen Todd who leaves after 9 years in the role.

Jem Davies
Jem Davies

A highly skilled business leader and technologist, Davies brings experience in machine learning, data and processor technology from CPUs to domain-specific processors, strengthening the company's reach into strategic markets. Having held senior leadership roles at technology giant Arm including Vice-President, Fellow and General Manager for divisions including their Machine Learning Group, he was pivotal in securing several acquisitions, leading to building new businesses inside Arm. Davies has wide experience in non-executive director roles across a variety of companies with for-profit, not-for-profit and industry standards bodies.

"Jem's impressive background in the processor business is a very welcome addition to NAG", said Adrian Tate, CEO of NAG. "As we continue to diversify and grow NAG's business, we will draw on Jem's experiences starting, growing and funding several ventures. We are thrilled to have a business leader of this stature as the next NAG Chair."

"I am proud to have been selected to chair this prestigious company that plays such an important role in computing", said Davies. "Building on NAG's great reputation for trust and quality, I am looking forward to helping this world leader enter new markets at a transformational time."

About NAG

NAG provides industry-leading numerical software and technical services to banking and finance, energy, engineering, and market research, as well as academic and government institutions. World renowned for the NAG® Library ─ the most rigorous and robust collection of numerical algorithms available ─ NAG also offers Automatic Differentiation, Machine Learning, and Mathematical Optimization products, as well as world-class technical consultancy across HPC and Cloud HPC, code porting and optimisation, and other areas of numerical computing. Founded more than 50 years ago from a multi-university venture, NAG is headquartered in Oxford, UK with offices in the UK, US, EU and Asia. For more information, visit nag.com/aboutus.

For media relations, please contact: 
Numerical Algorithms Group
PR@nag.com 
+44 01865 511245

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1946403/Jem_Davies.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nag-appoints-jem-davies-as-chair-of-the-board-of-directors-301678897.html

SOURCE Numerical Algorithms Group (NAG)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."

  • Why Nio, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks were rising today as investors processed the latest inflation data, which was better than expected. Investors are hoping slowing inflation could spur the Federal Reserve to slow the pace and intensity of its interest rate hikes. EV investors were enthusiastic as well, with Nio's (NYSE: NIO) share price climbing 2.8%, EV charging company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) rising 3.6%, and EV battery company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumping 6.1% as of 1:50 p.m. ET.

  • 15 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading into 2023

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest midstream companies heading into 2023. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading Into 2023. The oil and gas industry […]

  • Billionaire investor Ken Griffin is worried about ‘the 20-something-year-olds to 40-year-olds who are so engaged in crypto’ and FTX’s trust-destroying blowup

    Trust in all financial markets could be rocked, says the founder of the Citadel hedge fund.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, TAL Education Group, and Bilibili Are Rising Today

    Chinese stocks continued to rally today after the Chinese government recently rolled out a large rescue plan for the country's struggling real estate industry. Another factor was President Joe Biden's meeting with China's President Xi Jinping. Shares of the large Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) traded more than 10.5% higher as of 10:51 a.m. ET today.

  • Cisco Systems Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

    Cisco has an impressive earnings track record, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 20 consecutive quarters.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • The Trade Desk CEO's Recent Comment Makes Its Stock a Screaming Buy

    Meta Platforms has fallen almost 67% so far this year, and one of the dominant sell-side advertising technology (adtech) players -- PubMatic -- is down 55% over the same period. In an uncertain economic environment, advertising is one of the first expenditures that businesses cut back on. Third-quarter results for the digital ad-campaign market's top dog remained stable, and the company continued to make impressive progress.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought 3 New Stocks In Q3, Sold These Others

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • Some Stock Market Gains Fade After Report Of Rocket Strike Inside Poland

    The U.S. stock market pared gains in afternoon trading Tuesday. Indexes slid after a report on Twitter that two rockets hit a town in Poland. The Nasdaq composite surged 2.5% at midday but cut its gain to 0.6% at 1:40 p.m. ET.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Surging Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company and digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded more than 15% higher as of noon ET today after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year last night. Nu reported net income of $7.8 million on total revenue of roughly $1.3 billion. Revenue beat analyst estimates.

  • Why Tencent Music Stock Was Moving Higher Today

    Shares of Tencent Music (NYSE: TME) were gaining today after the Chinese music streaming company posted strong third-quarter earnings and benefited from braoder gains in China stocks. The company topped estimates on both the top and bottom lines, though revenue declined 5.6% to $1.04 billion, which was ahead of expectations at $994.3 million. Tencent Music is in the midst of a strategic shift from free users to paying ones, meaning it's sacrificing revenue for profitability.

  • A Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Investor sentiment has soured in response to economic uncertainty, sparking a sweeping downturn in the stock market. In fact, the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite have both declined for three consecutive quarters, an event that last occurred during the Great Recession in 2009. For instance, Block (NYSE: SQ) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have lost 71% and 57% of their value, respectively, providing a rare buying opportunity.

  • 'The worst is yet to come': Billionaire Carl Icahn warns that you can't cure red-hot inflation. But he likes these 2 'cheap and viable' stock picks for protection

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks receiving downgrades from analysts. If you want to check out some more stocks whose ratings were recently cut by analysts, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Stocks tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell this morning, a day […]

  • Why UiPath Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) were moving higher today after the robotic process automation specialist reported better-than-expected preliminary third-quarter earnings results and announced another round of layoffs. As of 9:39 a.m. ET, UiPath stock was up 16.2%. First, UiPath, whose software makes bots that automate workflows, said it expected to report revenue of approximately $260 million for the third quarter, an increase of 18% from the quarter a year ago and ahead of estimates at $245.3 million.

  • Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

    Consolidated Water's (CWCO) third-quarter earnings were lower than expected. The revival of tourist activities in Cayman Islands will drive demand for water and boost the company's prospects.

  • Lockheed Martin loses billions in stock value amid fake Twitter accounts, tweets

    The Fortune 500 company was one of a few brands that fell victim to Twitter's altered verification policy.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money

    While a recession could potentially dampen your optimism for portfolio growth next year, a few companies have recently beaten market expectations despite a stock market sell-off, and could continue to win next year. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) defied market declines in the last month and could provide investors with significant gains in 2023. As a leader in PC components, AMD has seen its stock fall 49% year to date because of market declines.