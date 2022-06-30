U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

NagaCorp Clinches Top Honors from Institutional Investor

·3 min read
HONG KONG, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NagaCorp Ltd. ("NagaCorp" or the "Group", SEHK stock code: 3918), which owns, manages and operates NagaWorld, the entertainment centre of the Mekong Region, has received outstanding accolades and been granted the coveted Most Honored Company recognition by the renowned financial publication Institutional Investor for exceptional leadership and investor relations, including "Best Investor Relations", "Best CEO", "Best CFO", "Best IR Professional", "Best IR Team" and "Best Overall ESG" in the Gaming & Lodging sector. The recognition is part of Institutional Investor's 2022 Asia (ex-Japan) Executive Team rankings that are regarded globally as the financial industry's benchmark for excellence.

Within the Gaming & Lodging sector, across all categories, NagaCorp was ranked overall #1 under Small & Mid-Cap and Top 3 under Asia (ex-Japan):

Category

Small &

Mid-Cap

Asia

(ex-Japan)

Best Investor Relations – NagaCorp Ltd.

#1

#3

Best CEO – Tan Sri Dr. Chen Lip Keong

#1

#2

Best CFO – Tan Sean Czoon

#1

#2

Best IR Professional –  Gerard Chai

#1

#2

Best IR Team – NagaCorp Ltd.

#1

#3

Best Overall ESG – NagaCorp Ltd.

#1

#3

 

(PRNewsfoto/NagaCorp Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/NagaCorp Ltd.)

Tan Sri Dr. Chen Lip Keong, Founder, Controlling Shareholder and Senior Chief Executive Officer of NagaCorp, said, "These recognition marks our outstanding success in navigating the business towards a steady, consistent recovery from the effects of the global pandemic. Leveraging our strong resilience and sound business strategies, we are confident in the long-term business prospects and outlook of NagaCorp as the region recovers post-pandemic. The recognition also indicates a great affirmation of our leadership, credibility, as well as our seasoned investor relations team. Our team is humbled to be recognised as the industry's best and our success is a testament to our persistence in upholding high-quality corporate governance and practices that protect our shareholders' interests."

Gerard Chai, Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations of NagaCorp, said, "NagaCorp's outstanding achievement are a testament of our ongoing robust investor relations communications and engagements with the global investing community despite very challenging times for the hospitality and leisure industry, which was badly disrupted by the pandemic. Providing timely, accurate and meaningful information to investors is critical to strengthening investor confidence. We are proud that Institutional Investor has recognised the effectiveness of NagaCorp's investor relations team efforts and our global IR program. The investor relations team is committed to continuously maintaining a world-class standard of engagements and communications to the investing community."

This year, a total of 4,854 portfolio managers and buy-side analysts, and 670 sell-side analysts participated in the 2022 Asia (ex-Japan) Executive Team rankings survey. The 1,612 companies were nominated across 18 sectors this year. The ranking methodology includes (1) IR Team Authority & Credibility (2) Leadership & Communication (3) Accessibility of Senior Executives (4) Business & Market Knowledge (5) Financial Stewardship (6) Responsiveness (7) Disclosure Consistency & Granularity (8) Financially Material ESG Disclosure (9) Corporate ESG Strategy (10) and Timing to market (Timeliness).

For more than 50 years, Institutional Investor has recognised people and firms in the financial services industry for excellence. The integrity of Institutional Investor's editorial and research-supported rankings and awards have earned the highest regard in the industry and continue to set the standard by which excellence is measured. For the past 15 years, Institutional Investor has also provided independent analyses of companies' investor-relations programs, in conjunction with Executive Team rankings.

# # #

ABOUT NAGACORP LTD.

NagaCorp Ltd. has been listed on The Hong Kong Stock Exchange since October 2006 (SEHK stock code: 3918). Established in 1995, NagaCorp's wholly owned subsidiary NagaWorld Ltd. owns, manages and operates the only world-class integrated entertainment and leisure complex in Phnom Penh, the capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia. It owns a casino license valid for 70 years, and exclusive gaming rights for a period of around 51 years (1995-2045). NagaCorp was selected for inclusion in the Hang Seng Foreign Companies Composite Index launched on 5 September 2011. On 10 September 2018, the Group was included as a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Large Cap & Mid Cap Index.

SOURCE NagaCorp Ltd.

