Nagambie Resources Up 19%, Insiders Still Down After AU$2.17m Purchase

Insiders who bought AU$2.17m worth of Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 19% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still AU$576k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nagambie Resources

The Independent Non-Executive Director Kevin Perrin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1.9m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.066 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.037). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Nagambie Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$0.05. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Nagambie Resources insiders own about AU$5.5m worth of shares. That equates to 28% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Nagambie Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Nagambie Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Nagambie Resources and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Nagambie Resources (including 4 which don't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

