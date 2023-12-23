Nagambie Resources Independent Non-Executive Director Acquires 52% More Stock

Those following along with Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Kevin Perrin, Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, who spent a stonking AU$1.2m on stock at an average price of AU$0.03. That increased their holding by a full 52%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

View our latest analysis for Nagambie Resources

Nagambie Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Non-Executive Director Kevin Perrin was not their only acquisition of Nagambie Resources shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of AU$1.9m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.066 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.028 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Nagambie Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about AU$0.04 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:NAG Insider Trading Volume December 23rd 2023

Nagambie Resources is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Nagambie Resources insiders own 23% of the company, worth about AU$5.1m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Nagambie Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Nagambie Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Nagambie Resources has 5 warning signs (and 3 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Of course Nagambie Resources may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.