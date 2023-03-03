U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.00
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,007.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,051.75
    -10.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.30
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.11
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.20
    +9.70 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    +0.24 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.59
    -0.99 (-4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1981
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3100
    -0.4100 (-0.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,391.90
    -1,016.62 (-4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.28
    -26.89 (-5.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,958.83
    +14.79 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

Nagarro estimates 2022 revenue grew 48.0% over 2021 in constant currency, reiterates 2023 guidance

·4 min read

MUNICH, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ -- Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, today announced its preliminary unaudited financial numbers for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. According to these, revenue was €231.0 million in Q4 2022, up 42.6% YoY from €162.0 million in Q4 2021. FY 2022 revenue was €856.4 million, implying a YoY revenue growth of 56.8%. The constant currency growth in annual revenue was 48.0%, and the constant currency organic growth in annual revenue was 39.0%.

Nagarro
Nagarro

Constant currency YoY revenue growth for Q4 2022 was 33.4%, while constant currency YoY organic revenue growth for Q4 2022 was 27.5%. Gross profit grew to €66.8 million in Q4 2022 from €42.3 million in Q4 2021. Gross margin increased to 28.9% in Q4 2022 from 26.1% in Q4 2021. Adjusted EBITDA grew by €10.0 million from €20.5 million (12.6% of revenue) in Q4 2021 to €30.5 million (13.2% of revenue) in Q4 2022. EBITDA grew by €11.9 million from €18.3 million in Q4 2021 to €30.3 million in Q4 2022.

Operating cash flow in Q4 2022 rose to €36.8 million from €22.9 million in Q4 2021, and from €30.5 million in Q3 2022. Days of sales outstanding, calculated for the quarter and including both contract assets and trade receivables, dropped to 68 on December 31, 2022, for Q4 2022, as against 71 on December 31, 2021, for Q4 2021, and 79 on September 30, 2022, for Q3 2022.

The company added a net of 163 professionals in Q4 2022, including trainees and lateral hires.

Preliminary full-year results

Nagarro's 2022 revenue grew to €856.4 million, up from €546.0 million in 2021, a growth of 56.8%. In constant currency, the revenue growth was 48.0%. Constant currency organic revenue growth for 2022 over 2021 was 39.0%. Gross profit grew to €247.1 million in 2022 from €154.4 million in 2021. Gross margin increased from 28.3% in 2021 to 28.9% in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA grew 85.8% from €79.7 million (14.6% of revenue) in 2021 to €148.1 million (17.3% of revenue) in 2022. EBITDA increased by €74.9 million from €70.3 million in 2021 to €145.2 million in 2022.

Nagarro SE will hold its preliminary Q4 / Full Year 2022 earnings call on March 3, 2023, at 01:00 pm CET (04:00 am PT / 06:00 am CT / 07:00 am ET / 12:00 pm GMT / 04:00 pm GST / 05:30 pm IST / 08:00 pm SGT / 09:00 pm JST). To attend, please register in advance: https://web.lumiconnect.com/181-869-994.

Guidance

The company also maintains its guidance for the financial year 2023. Nagarro's revenue for 2023 is expected to be in the region of EUR 1,020 million, not including any acquisitions made in 2023. The estimates for gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin are 28% and 15%, respectively.

Legal notice

The information contained in this document is provided as of the date of its publication and is subject to change without notice. It contains preliminary unaudited figures and forward-looking statements based on the current views, expectations, assumptions, and information of the management of Nagarro. Gross profit, gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-IFRS/non-GAAP financial measures. These and other non-IFRS/non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS or other GAAP.

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs over 18,000 people in 33 countries. For more information, please visit www.nagarro.com.

FRA: NA9 (SDAX/TecDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

For inquiries, please contact press@nagarro.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844192/Nagarro_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nagarro-estimates-2022-revenue-grew-48-0-over-2021-in-constant-currency-reiterates-2023-guidance-301761869.html

SOURCE Nagarro

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/03/c3249.html

Recommended Stories

  • Energy providers prepare for Hunt to extend bill support - live updates

    Energy companies are reportedly preparing to amend bills as they expect Jeremy Hunt to keep the Government’s support package at £2,500 a year.

  • Bankers Pitch Arm IPO at $30 Billion to $70 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- As Arm Ltd. prepares for a highly-anticipated initial public offering this year, global investment banks are pitching a yawning range of valuations for the chip designer, from $30 billion to $70 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jo

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Dives, Leads 'Race To The Bottom'; Warren Buffett Stock Craters

    The Dow Jones rallied. Tesla stock took a dive after its investors day event. A Warren Buffett stock fell while Silvergate stock sunk.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: C3.ai, Dell, Costco, Nordstrom

    Stocks moving in after-hours: C3.ai, Dell, Costco, Nordstrom

  • Blackstone defaults on $562 million Nordic property-backed CMBS - Bloomberg News

    The asset management giant and prolific real estate investor sought an extension from the bondholders to repay the debt, but they voted against it, the report said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Blackstone's $71 billion unlisted real estate income trust (BREIT) has also been in hot water.

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.75% and 6.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • This Semiconductor Stock Sees Earnings Soar, With Further Growth To Come

    Semiconductor stocks have seen strong demand recently as the global economy has shown resiliency in the face of inflation and rising rates. IBD's chip designers industry group has been hot, ranked No. 15 out of 197 industries. The group's top-ranked stock, Impinj, is in focus, boasting impressive growth that is only set to continue.

  • Zoom Abruptly Fires President Greg Tomb ‘Without Cause’

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. abruptly terminated the employment of President Greg Tomb, a former Google executive who had only started at the videoconferencing company in June. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage UnitsSorry, Twitter. E

  • Ardelyx (ARDX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Ardelyx (ARDX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 500% and 59.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Nvidia, AMD, and 3 More Chip Stocks to Buy for a Turnaround, According to an Analyst

    Raymond James analyst Srini Pajjuri is highlighting semiconductor stocks that should benefit from a turnaround in this key industry. The firm has Strong Buy ratings on Nvidia and AMD and Outperform ratings on Intel, Marvell, and Qorvo. Pajjuri said during the last three upturns, the semiconductor sector has outperformed the S&P 500 by 30% to 50% over a one- to two-year period.

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    C3.ai, Inc. (AI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 72.73% and 4.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Investors Heavily Search Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) This Earnings Season?

    Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Silvergate stock crashes after company delays annual report, reveals new losses

    Troubled lender Silvergate disclosed further losses on Wednesday and delayed the filing of its annual report as the fallout from its entanglement with the crypto industry continues.

  • I Have a $1 Million Portfolio. Will I Be Able to Live Off The Interest It Produces?

    Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Sold Almost All Bitcoin Mined in February

    The miner sold its mined bitcoin for the second time this year.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Adobe (ADBE). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.