Nagarro posts 21.1% YoY revenue growth in Q2, 24.7% in constant currency

7 min read
MUNICH, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, today stated its unaudited financial numbers for Q2 2021 (April 1, 2021June 30, 2021) and released its half-yearly report. Demand continued to be strong for Nagarro's services, while supply was significantly constrained by hiring challenges and Covid-19 disruptions. Revenue grew to €127.3 million in Q2 2021, up 21.1% YoY from €105.1 million in Q2 2020, and up 10.0% QoQ from € 115.7 million in Q1 2021. Constant currency YoY revenue growth for Q2 2021 was 24.7%. Gross profit increased to €38.0 million in Q2 2021 from €36.0 million in Q2 2020. Gross margin dropped to 29.9% in Q2 2021 from 34.2% in Q2 2020. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 9.8% YoY to €19.0 million (14.9% of revenue) in Q2 2021, from €21.0 million (20.0% of revenue) in Q2 2020. It should be noted here that Q2 2020 results had included the effect of temporary salary cuts in response to the pandemic.

Nagarro Logo
Nagarro Logo

EBITDA dropped by 26.9% YoY to €15.4 million, from €21.0 million in Q2 2020. The main EBITDA adjustments were on account of stock option expense of €2.9 million and expenses of €1.8 million related to the rollover of non-controlling interest. EBIT decreased by 38.9% YoY to €9.6 million, from €15.7 million in Q2 2020. Net profit decreased by 38.2% YoY to €5.6 million against €9.1 million in Q2 2020. The cash balance decreased by €5.8 million from December 31, 2020 to €101.9 million.

H1 results

Nagarro also released its very first half-year report. Revenue grew to €243.0 million in H1 2021 (January 01, 2021June 30, 2021), up 12.5 % YoY from €216.0 million in H1 2020. Constant currency revenue growth for H1 2021 was 16.3%. Gross profit increased to €72.1 million in H1 2021 from €70.9 million in H1 2020. Gross margin dropped to 29.7% in H1 2021 from 32.8% in H1 2020. Adjusted EBITDA grew 5.1 % YoY to €37.5 million (15.4% of revenue) in H1 2021, up from €35.7 million (16.5% of revenue) in H1 2020. EBITDA dropped by 8.4 % YoY to €32.7 million, down from €35.7 million in H1 2020. EBIT decreased by 14.3 % YoY to €21.4 million, from €24.9 million in H1 2020. Net profit decreased by 12.1 % YoY to €13.3 million against €15.1 million in H1 2020.

"Nagarro's revenue growth continued, despite an overheated job market and the afflictions of the second wave of Covid-19 in India", said Manas Fuloria, co-founder. "We again added over 1000 professionals in this quarter, including fresh graduates, net of attrition. The company retains its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021. However, we are reducing our gross margin guidance from 32% to 29% because of unprecedented wage inflation, while the effect of our remedial steps will lag the increase in wages. We have other operational levers to still feel comfortable about our Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021."

The company will offer an earnings call (analyst meeting) on August 13 at 2 pm Central European Summer Time, 8 am in New York City and 8 pm in Singapore. The telephone dial-in numbers for audio and the URL for the online presentation can be found below and here.

Key figures – Quarterly



Q2 2021


Q2 2020




Q1 2021





kEUR


kEUR


Change in percent


kEUR


Change in percent












Revenue


127,322


105,131


21.1%


115,724


10.0%

Cost of revenues


89,328


69,198


29.1%


81,715


9.3%

Gross profit


38,038


35,977


5.7%


34,054


11.7%

Adjusted EBITDA


18,960


21,014


-9.8%


18,559


2.2%












Revenue by country











Germany


30,754


27,106


13.5%


30,554


0.7%

US


45,413


37,936


19.7%


39,271


15.6%












Revenue by industry











Automotive, Manufacturing and Industrial


21,123


14,144


49.3%


18,860


12.0%

Energy, Utilities and Building Automation


10,875


8,407


29.4%


9,412


15.6%

Financial Services and Insurance


14,687


14,067


4.4%


13,055


12.5%

Horizontal Tech


12,020


9,332


28.8%


11,965


0.5%

Life Sciences and Healthcare


9,149


8,057


13.5%


8,866


3.2%

Management Consulting and Business Information


7,889


7,874


0.2%


7,904


-0.2%

Public, Non-profit and Education


11,107


8,558


29.8%


9,323


19.1%

Retail and CPG


17,715


12,262


44.5%


16,067


10.3%

Telecom, Media and Entertainment


9,483


10,123


-6.3%


9,113


4.1%

Travel and Logistics


13,273


12,306


7.9%


11,161


18.9%












Key figures – Half yearly



H1 2021


H1 2020





kEUR


kEUR


Change in percent








Revenue


243,046


216,039


12.5%

Cost of revenues


171,043


145,196


17.8%

Gross profit


72,092


70,932


1.6%

Adjusted EBITDA


37,519


35,692


5.1%








Revenue by country







Germany


61,309


58,356


5.1%

US


84,684


75,075


12.8%








Revenue by industry







Automotive, Manufacturing and Industrial


39,983


29,535


35.4%

Energy, Utilities and Building Automation


20,287


18,590


9.1%

Financial Services and Insurance


27,742


26,764


3.7%

Horizontal Tech


23,985


18,423


30.2%

Life Sciences and Healthcare


18,015


16,322


10.4%

Management Consulting and Business Information


15,792


15,864


-0.5%

Public, Non-profit and Education


20,429


17,897


14.2%

Retail and CPG


33,782


25,202


34.0%

Telecom, Media and Entertainment


18,596


21,101


-11.9%

Travel and Logistics


24,435


26,341


-7.2%












































H1 2021


H1 2020











Percent


Percent














Revenue concentration (by customer)













Top 5










13.9%


13.9%

Top 6-10










10.8%


10.4%

Outside of Top 10










75.3%


75.6%














Segment information



H1 2021


H1 2020





kEUR


kEUR


Change in percent








Central Europe







Revenue


84,822


80,633


5.2%

Cost of revenues


59,882


55,781


7.4%

Gross profit


24,939


24,852


0.4%








North America







Revenue


84,698


75,276


12.5%

Cost of revenues


59,691


49,167


21.4%

Gross profit


25,007


26,108


-4.2%








Rest of Europe







Revenue


37,001


32,487


13.9%

Cost of revenues


26,775


22,518


18.9%

Gross profit


10,315


10,057


2.6%








Rest of World







Revenue


36,525


27,644


32.1%

Cost of revenues


24,694


17,730


39.3%

Gross profit


11,831


9,914


19.3%









Gross profit, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with,
IFRS. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results under IFRS.

Gross profit is calculated on the basis of total performance which is sum of revenue and own work capitalized.

Rounding differences may arise when individual amounts or percentages are added together.

Earnings call (analyst meeting) information
The earnings call will involve a telephone dial-in for audio plus an online presentation.

Dial-in numbers:
+43 1 3865461 Austria local
+358 9 42720657 Finland local
+33 4 82 98 62 47 France local
+49 69 247471834 Germany local (English)
+91 11 7127 9191 India local
+39 02 6006 3140 Italy local
+47 815 03 466 Norway local
+48 12 200 52 45 Poland local
+34 912 66 19 31 Spain local
+46 40 688 75 30 Sweden local
+44 20 3872 0880 United Kingdom local
+1 516-269-8980 United States local

Online presentation login:
https://webcast.meetyoo.de/index.html?e=W0ggs1O1p826

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus, win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of "Thinking Breakthroughs". Nagarro employs over 10,000 people in 26 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

FRA: NA9 (SDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nagarro-posts-21-1-yoy-revenue-growth-in-q2--24-7-in-constant-currency-301354981.html

SOURCE Nagarro

