What Is Nagarro SE's (FRA:NA9) Share Price Doing?

While Nagarro SE (FRA:NA9) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the DB over the last few months, increasing to €93.40 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €71.00. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Nagarro's current trading price of €72.10 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Nagarro’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Nagarro?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Nagarro’s ratio of 17.66x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 20.78x, which means if you buy Nagarro today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Nagarro should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Nagarro’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Nagarro generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 49% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Nagarro. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NA9’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at NA9? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NA9, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for NA9, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Nagarro you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Nagarro, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

