Nahmii Raises $8M for Enterprise Layer 2 Ethereum Scaling

Ethereum layer 2 scaling platform Nahmii has announced the launch of its version 2 solution following a large funding round.

In an announcement on Sept 28, the platform announced Nahmii 2.0, touting it as the first layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution “capable of achieving true commercial viability.”

It added that the launch follows an $8 million funding round led by DARMA Partners, part of the institutional investment firm, DARMA Capital.

