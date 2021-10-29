U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

Naikela Botanicals Has the Uplifting Answer to Adrenal Fatigue

·3 min read

The Brand's Adaptogenic Herbal Ingredients Fend Off Fatigue and Deliver a Healthy Punch of Energy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naikela Botanicals is a health and wellness brand that has created a healthy energy solution. Rather than overloading the body with harmful, energy-filled ingredients like caffeine and sugar, the brand combats fatigue by utilizing potent adaptogenic blends to fuel the body, strengthen the mind, and calm the soul.

The 21st-century world runs on caffeine. From multiple cups of coffee to energy drinks and even black tea, modern consumers are always looking for the next pick-me-up. While stimulants are a great energy tool in their own right, simply leaning on excessive caffeine to get through the day can lead to a vicious cycle of crashes and exhaustion.

This is where Naikela Botanicals is looking to rewrite the script. The health and wellness brand is dedicated to creating healthy, effective tea powders. These remove the need for excessive doses of caffeine or unhealthy energy-boosters, like refine sugar, to deliver results.

Instead, Naikela Botanicals uses the power of adaptogenic herbs. These 100% natural ingredients are fastidiously grown on the North Shore of the Hawaiian island of Kauai, where the plants are hand-picked, dried using a proprietary solar dehydration system, and then ground into powdered form.

Herbal mixologist Aaron Moeller then combines the results into delectable tea powders that come packed with potent benefits. In fact, Moeller doesn't just mix his teas to masterful perfection. He also chooses teas that deliberately infuse his powders with adaptogenic strength.

"We have things in our blends that don't exist anywhere else in the marketplace," Moeller explains. When it comes to fatigue, the mixing master says that "The kidneys are where your adrenals are," adding that "the kidneys house the adrenals. Strengthen the kidneys, strengthen the adrenals."

In pursuit of this end, Moeller has turned to adaptogenic herbs, such as Ashwagandha, Turmeric, and Tulsi to address fatigue. These adaptogens are well-known for their anti-fatigue properties. In fact, one study reported by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) states that "a number of clinical trials demonstrate that adaptogens exert an anti-fatigue effect that increases mental work capacity against a background of stress and fatigue, particularly in tolerance to mental exhaustion and enhanced attention."

By including adaptogenic herbs in his blends, Moeller has created a product that doesn't just create a delicious cup of tea. It also can serve as an optimally delicious way to upgrade the healthy impact of caffeine-infused beverages.

Along with combatting fatigue, Naikela Botanicals tea powders enhance rather than detract from an individual's mental and physical health. It doesn't matter if it's in the form of a cup of tea (hot or cold), a tea-powder-infused latte, or anything else. Adding Naikela's tea powders to a beverage is a great way to tap into the deliciously holistic, positive experience that the brand has faithfully delivered to its customers for more than half a decade.

About Naikela Botanicals: Naikela Botanicals is operated by Aaron Moeller. The herbal mixologist sustainably farms at Makanalani, a 120-acre agricultural property and nonprofit youth center on Kauai's North Shore. Learn more about both Naikela and Makanalani at naikela.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Bobby Andersen
(954) 674-7673
322547@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naikela-botanicals-has-the-uplifting-answer-to-adrenal-fatigue-301411604.html

SOURCE Naikela Botanicals

