Nail Care Products Market 2021-2025: Industry COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities & Forecast | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nail Care Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nail Care Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The nail care products market is expected to grow by $ 2.40 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Report in MINUTES

The availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care, expansion of distribution network and growing customer engagement through digital media platform are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as availability of counterfeit nail care products, growing health awareness among customers and regulatory compliances for product composition, labeling, and packaging will hamper the market growth.

More details: Download Sample Report in seconds

Nail Care Products Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the nail polish segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Nail Care Products Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Nail Care Products Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for nail care products in APAC. The rising trend of nail art and use of artificial nails and accessories will facilitate the nail care products market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Enquire before Buying

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Companies Covered:

  • Coty Inc.

  • KISS Products Inc.

  • LOreal SA

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

  • Light Elegance

  • Oriflame Group

  • ORLY International Inc.

  • Revlon Inc.

  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

  • Unilever Group

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Download Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Nail polish - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Nail accessories and implements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Nail strengthener - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Nail polish remover - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery in the global market

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Coty Inc.

  • KISS Products Inc.

  • L'Oréal SA

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

  • Light Elegance

  • Oriflame Group

  • ORLY International Inc.

  • Revlon Inc.

  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

  • Unilever Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Details- Here

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nail-care-products-market-2021-2025-industry-covid-19-impact-analysis-market-trends-growth-opportunities--forecast--technavio-301265658.html

SOURCE Technavio

