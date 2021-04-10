Nail Care Products Market 2021-2025: Industry COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities & Forecast | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The nail care products market is expected to grow by $ 2.40 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care, expansion of distribution network and growing customer engagement through digital media platform are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as availability of counterfeit nail care products, growing health awareness among customers and regulatory compliances for product composition, labeling, and packaging will hamper the market growth.
Nail Care Products Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the nail polish segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Nail Care Products Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Nail Care Products Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for nail care products in APAC. The rising trend of nail art and use of artificial nails and accessories will facilitate the nail care products market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
Coty Inc.
KISS Products Inc.
LOreal SA
LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
Light Elegance
Oriflame Group
ORLY International Inc.
Revlon Inc.
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Unilever Group
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
