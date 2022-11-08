U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

Nail Care Products Market to Grow at CAGR of 5.1% through 2030: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·4 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

Increasing number of nail salons across countries is expected to drive market growth for nail care products. Rising number of service providers such as nail salons, home-service providers, and nail art studios & spas is also expected to fuel the market growth. North America is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Newark, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the nail care products market is growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022-2030. The rise in various trends and product launches in categories including nail polish, artificial nails, creams, and cuticle oil is driving market growth. Nail polish held the largest segment in 2021. Consumers across the globe prefer some kind of nail color such as nude, bright colors, and shimmers depending on the occasions. Shifting consumer preferences from synthetic to natural & organic products has coerced the nail care products manufcatuerers to launch organic nail care range. In August 2021, OPI launched vegan nail polish collection and are avaiabile for a price of USD 11.50.

The increasing adoption of nail polish among young males is expected to positively impact the overall market growth. Nail paint trends like monochrome, similes, misx & match, glitter, and holograohic have beome popular among men. Further, acryclic nail extension is also becoming popular among celebrities and infleuncers.

Get more insights from the 230-page market research report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13007

Nail care products like cream and cutile oil are also ganing traction. Application of these products strengthen the nail and stimulate nail growth. It also improves the appearance of the nail. These products contain vitamin E, almond oil, or any other combination of oils to help repair the nail. Some of the popular products include Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil, French Girl Organics Nail & Cuticle Oil, Burt's Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, and Sephora’s Cuticle Care Pen.

The rise in spending on personal grooming and increasing awareness about the nail spas has prompted consumers to book services provided by salon & spas. The wide availability of various designs, extensions, and nail shapes along with professional suggestion is propelling the segment growth. Moreover, opening of nail salon in countries like China, India, and Thailand is expected to boost the market growth.

The nail care products market is highly competitive with presence of both international brands and small & medium sized companies. Most players in the market are shifting to organic products owing to increasing consumer demand for chemical and toxin free nail polish and creams. The companies are also launching instant press on nails and DIY manicure kit to offer more convenience to the consumers.

Custom Requirements can be requested for this report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13007

Key Players

1. L'Oréal Groupe
2. Sally Hansen Inc.
3. Wella Operations US LLC
4. Clorox (Burt’s Bees)
5. Coty Inc.
6. Olive & June
7. ORLY International, Inc.
8. The Estée Lauder Companies
9. Creative Nail Design Inc.
10. Kiehl’s
11. NSI Nails
12. LCN USA
13. Revlon
14. China Glaze

Market Segmentation

• Product Insights

o Artificial Nail & Accessories
o Nail Polish
o Others

• End-use Insights

o Household
o Salon & Spa

Regional Insights

o North America

 US
 Canada
 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany
 UK
 France
 Italy
 Spain

o Asia Pacific

 China
 India
 Japan
 South Korea
 Australia

o Central & South America

 Brazil

o Middle East & Africa

 South Africa
 UAE

Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13007

About the report:

The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


