Nail Care Products Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% from 2022 to 2027; The growing adoption of home salon services to be a major trend in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nail care products market is estimated to grow by USD 6,775.51 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of home salon services is a key trend influencing the growth of the nail care products market. The number of vendors offering app-based salon services providing at-home grooming services has increased over the last decade. There are various salon service providers in the market that offers customized grooming services at home. For instance, in India, Housejoy offers at-home salon services, such as nail care, overall grooming, and spa services. Such at-home grooming services accelerate the volume consumption of the nail care products like nail polish removers, nail massage creams, and new nail polish shades. Hence, the rising adoption of home salon services with personalized grooming services is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

The availability of counterfeit nail care products is a major challenge that may impede the nail care products market growth. The existence of counterfeit nail care products in distinct categories, such as nail polishes, nail polish removers, artificial nails and accessories, and other nail accessories affects the sales volume of genuine brands and causes health concerns. It is also difficult to differentiate counterfeit products from genuine brands. Hence, counterfeit products sold at low prices to attract price-sensitive customers affect the pricing strategies of major market players.

The nail care products market report is segmented by product (nail polish, nail accessories and implements, nail polish remover, nail strengthener, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the nail polish segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Consumers prefer quick-dry features in gel-like polishes and long-wear nail lacquers including colors like creamy blue, soft red, royal dark teal, milk chocolate, and glossy fuchsia, Manufacturers launch different collections on a seasonal basis and focus on glossy and long-lasting nail paints, and vendors who offer trendy nail polish colors and shades are expected to register higher sales compared to their counterparts. Hence, such product offerings are expected to increase the sales of nail care products during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The region has some of the top brands such as Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., LOreal SA, and Revlon Inc., which have a considerable presence in various countries of the region. Nail art and the use of artificial nails and accessories are trends that further attracted many vendors to this region. Hence. the growing demand for new and improved products is also expected to fuel the growth of the nail care products market in APAC during the forecast period.

American International Industries - The company offers french mani kits, pro manicure kits, cuticle removers, and file kits.

Amorepacific Corp. - The company offers AmorePacific Verite 5 Skin Care and nail Trial Kit.

Amway Corp. - The company offers nail colors under the brand called Attitude.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nail care products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the nail care products market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the nail care products market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nail care products market vendors

The UV nail gel market has the potential to grow by USD 25.00 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.38%. The growing need for sustainable UV nail gels has resulted in the development of UV nail gels made from organic or bio-based materials.

The artificial nails market size is expected to increase by USD 265.25 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59%. The growing adoption of nail art is notably driving the artificial nails market growth.

Nail Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,775.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.95 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American International Industries, Amorepacific Corp., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Brandloft Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nails.INC Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Olive and June LLC, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

