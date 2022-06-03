Nail Care Products Market to Record a 3.6% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Growing Adoption of Home Salon Services is a Major Trend Fueling the Market |17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nail care products market size is expected to grow by USD 5.68 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.46% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Growing adoption of home salon services is one of the key nail care products market trends contributing to the market growth. Mobile apps enable consumers to order salon services and meet makeup artists at the given address. Over the last decade, the number of app-based salon service providers that offer at-home grooming services has grown significantly.
For instance, Housejoy is a home and personal salon service provider in India. It provides home salon services, including nail care, overall grooming, and spa services.
The competitive scenario provided in the Nail Care Products Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Nail Care Products Market: Availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care to drive growth
The availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care is one of the key drivers of nail care product market growth. The growing concern for healthy nails encourages the customers to use non-toxic and natural solutions so that their cuticles and nails are not affected by harsh toxic chemicals used in nail polish. Some companies, such as Karma Organic Spa, ZOYA, and Essie, provide non-toxic solutions for nail care. These companies offer nail polishes that are free from the three main toxic chemicals that are hazardous for nails - toluene, formaldehyde, and dibutyl phthalate (DBP). The toxic chemicals, which are present in most nail polishes, can also affect the immune system and the health of pregnant women. Some brands are concentrating on providing non-toxic and organic solutions for health-conscious customers and gaining their attention. Hence, providing such solutions to the customers will drive the nail care products market growth during the forecast period.
Nail Care Products Market: The availability of counterfeit nail care products hampers market
The availability of counterfeit nail care products is one of the limitations challenging the nail care products market growth. Counterfeit beauty-and-personal-care products are claimed to cause ill-health to the customers, and they are also difficult to differentiate from actual products. Counterfeit products of top brands such as OPI and Essie are sold in the market at lower prices. The presence of such products affects brand penetration in the mass market, especially the developing markets. The presence of counterfeits adversely affects the sales and pricing strategy of established companies in the global nail care products market. The low price of counterfeit and imitated nail care products attracts customers. Further, the low production cost is advantageous for the counterfeit nail care products market. Therefore, the low price of counterfeits poses a challenge to the nail care products market growth during the forecast period.
Nail Care Products Market: Segmentation Analysis
Technavio market research report segments the nail care products market by Product (Nail polish, Nail accessories and implements, Nail polish remover, Nail strengthener, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Nail Care Products Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 5.68 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.6
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Chemence Inc., Coty Inc., Cuccio Naturale, Faces Canada, Flora 1761, Jinsoon, Keystone Cosmetics, KISS Products Inc., Light Elegance, Lippmann Enterprises LLC, LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, ORLY International Inc., Revlon Inc., Sheba Nails, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Smith and Cult LLC, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., and Unilever PLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
