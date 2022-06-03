Nail Care Products Market to Record a 3.6% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Growing Adoption of Home Salon Services is a Major Trend Fueling the Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nail care products market size is expected to grow by USD 5.68 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.46% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Growing adoption of home salon services is one of the key nail care products market trends contributing to the market growth. Mobile apps enable consumers to order salon services and meet makeup artists at the given address. Over the last decade, the number of app-based salon service providers that offer at-home grooming services has grown significantly.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nail Care Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For instance, Housejoy is a home and personal salon service provider in India. It provides home salon services, including nail care, overall grooming, and spa services.

For more highlights on the market trends - Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Nail Care Products Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Nail Care Products Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Nail Care Products Market: Availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care to drive growth

The availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care is one of the key drivers of nail care product market growth. The growing concern for healthy nails encourages the customers to use non-toxic and natural solutions so that their cuticles and nails are not affected by harsh toxic chemicals used in nail polish. Some companies, such as Karma Organic Spa, ZOYA, and Essie, provide non-toxic solutions for nail care. These companies offer nail polishes that are free from the three main toxic chemicals that are hazardous for nails - toluene, formaldehyde, and dibutyl phthalate (DBP). The toxic chemicals, which are present in most nail polishes, can also affect the immune system and the health of pregnant women. Some brands are concentrating on providing non-toxic and organic solutions for health-conscious customers and gaining their attention. Hence, providing such solutions to the customers will drive the nail care products market growth during the forecast period.

Story continues

Nail Care Products Market: The availability of counterfeit nail care products hampers market

The availability of counterfeit nail care products is one of the limitations challenging the nail care products market growth. Counterfeit beauty-and-personal-care products are claimed to cause ill-health to the customers, and they are also difficult to differentiate from actual products. Counterfeit products of top brands such as OPI and Essie are sold in the market at lower prices. The presence of such products affects brand penetration in the mass market, especially the developing markets. The presence of counterfeits adversely affects the sales and pricing strategy of established companies in the global nail care products market. The low price of counterfeit and imitated nail care products attracts customers. Further, the low production cost is advantageous for the counterfeit nail care products market. Therefore, the low price of counterfeits poses a challenge to the nail care products market growth during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers & challenges- Download a sample now!

Nail Care Products Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio market research report segments the nail care products market by Product (Nail polish, Nail accessories and implements, Nail polish remover, Nail strengthener, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

For information on various segments - Download a sample report

Related Reports:

The hand hygiene marke t share is expected to increase to USD 3.05 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 7.73%. Download a sample now!

The personal care chemicals market share is expected to increase by USD 28.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.23%. Download a sample now!

Nail Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.6 Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chemence Inc., Coty Inc., Cuccio Naturale, Faces Canada, Flora 1761, Jinsoon, Keystone Cosmetics, KISS Products Inc., Light Elegance, Lippmann Enterprises LLC, LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, ORLY International Inc., Revlon Inc., Sheba Nails, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Smith and Cult LLC, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., and Unilever PLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Nail polish - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Nail accessories and implements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Nail polish remover - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Nail strengthener - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Coty Inc.

11.4 KISS Products Inc.

11.5 Light Elegance

11.6 LOreal SA

11.7 Oriflame Holding AG

11.8 ORLY International Inc.

11.9 Revlon Inc.

11.10 The Avon Co.

11.11 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

11.12 Unilever PLC

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nail-care-products-market-to-record-a-3-6-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022-growing-adoption-of-home-salon-services-is-a-major-trend-fueling-the-market-17000-technavio-reports-301559005.html

SOURCE Technavio