Nail care products market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.68 billion from 2021 to 2026: Availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care will drive growth -Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nail care products market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.68 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.46% according to Technavio. Nail care products market Insights are :
Vendors: 15+, Including Chemence Inc. | Coty Inc. | Cuccio Naturale | Faces Canada | Flora 1761 | Jinsoon | Keystone Cosmetics | KISS Products Inc. | Light Elegance | Lippmann Enterprises LLC | LOreal SA | Oriflame Holding AG | ORLY International Inc. | Revlon Inc. | Sheba Nails | Shiseido Co. Ltd. | Smith and Cult LLC | The Avon Co. | The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. | Unilever PLC, among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Product (Nail polish, Nail accessories and implements, Nail polish remover, Nail strengthener, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
The nail care products market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Nail care products market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Nail care products market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
Coty Inc. - The company offers nail care products such as Miracle Gel through its subsidiary Sally Hansen.
KISS Products Inc. - The company offers nail care products such as Kiss Gel Fantasy Nails, and Kiss Majestic glue offset.
Light Elegance - The company offers nail care products such as gel polish, hard gel, and Jimmy gel.
LOreal SA - The company offers nail care products through its brand Essie.
Nail Care Products Market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers -
Availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care
Expansion of distribution network
Growing customer engagement through the digital media platform
Key Challenges -
Availability of counterfeit nail care products
Growing health awareness among customers
Regulatory compliances for product composition, labeling, and packaging
What are the key data covered in this nail care products market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Nail Care Products Market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the Nail Care Products Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the Nail Care Products Market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Nail Care Products Market vendors
Nail Care Products Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
162
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 5.68 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
3.6
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Chemence Inc., Coty Inc., Cuccio Naturale, Faces Canada, Flora 1761, Jinsoon, Keystone Cosmetics, KISS Products Inc., Light Elegance, Lippmann Enterprises LLC, LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, ORLY International Inc., Revlon Inc., Sheba Nails, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Smith and Cult LLC, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., and Unilever PLC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Nail polish - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Nail accessories and implements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Nail polish remover - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Nail strengthener - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Coty Inc.
11.4 KISS Products Inc.
11.5 Light Elegance
11.6 LOreal SA
11.7 Oriflame Holding AG
11.8 ORLY International Inc.
11.9 Revlon Inc.
11.10 The Avon Co.
11.11 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
11.12 Unilever PLC
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
