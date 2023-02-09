Nail care products market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.68 billion from 2021 to 2026: Availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nail care products market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.68 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.46% according to Technavio. Nail care products market Insights are :

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nail Care Products Market

Vendors : 15+, Including Chemence Inc. | Coty Inc. | Cuccio Naturale | Faces Canada | Flora 1761 | Jinsoon | Keystone Cosmetics | KISS Products Inc. | Light Elegance | Lippmann Enterprises LLC | LOreal SA | Oriflame Holding AG | ORLY International Inc. | Revlon Inc. | Sheba Nails | Shiseido Co. Ltd. | Smith and Cult LLC | The Avon Co. | The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. | Unilever PLC, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (Nail polish, Nail accessories and implements, Nail polish remover, Nail strengthener, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the nail care products market, request a sample report

The nail care products market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Nail care products market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Nail care products market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Story continues

Coty Inc. - The company offers nail care products such as Miracle Gel through its subsidiary Sally Hansen.

KISS Products Inc. - The company offers nail care products such as Kiss Gel Fantasy Nails, and Kiss Majestic glue offset.

Light Elegance - The company offers nail care products such as gel polish, hard gel, and Jimmy gel.

LOreal SA - The company offers nail care products through its brand Essie.

Nail Care Products Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care

Expansion of distribution network

Growing customer engagement through the digital media platform

Key Challenges -

Availability of counterfeit nail care products

Growing health awareness among customers

Regulatory compliances for product composition, labeling, and packaging

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this nail care products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Nail Care Products Market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the Nail Care Products Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Nail Care Products Market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Nail Care Products Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The women's intimate care products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 741.84 million. Product premiumization due to product innovation and portfolio extension is notably driving the women's intimate care products market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

The men's hair care and styling products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 12.04 billion. The evolving fashion trends in hair styling are notably driving the men's hair care and styling products market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

Nail Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Chemence Inc., Coty Inc., Cuccio Naturale, Faces Canada, Flora 1761, Jinsoon, Keystone Cosmetics, KISS Products Inc., Light Elegance, Lippmann Enterprises LLC, LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, ORLY International Inc., Revlon Inc., Sheba Nails, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Smith and Cult LLC, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Nail polish - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Nail accessories and implements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Nail polish remover - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Nail strengthener - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Coty Inc.

11.4 KISS Products Inc.

11.5 Light Elegance

11.6 LOreal SA

11.7 Oriflame Holding AG

11.8 ORLY International Inc.

11.9 Revlon Inc.

11.10 The Avon Co.

11.11 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

11.12 Unilever PLC

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Nail Care Products Market

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nail-care-products-market-size-is-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-5-68-billion-from-2021-to-2026-availability-of-non-toxic-solutions-for-nail-care-will-drive-growth--technavio-301740401.html

SOURCE Technavio