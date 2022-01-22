Nail Care Products Market size to grow by USD 2.40 billion and Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4.10%|Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nail care products market is set to grow by USD 2.40 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4.10% between 2020 and 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The convenience of using nail care products market report will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Nail Care Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The nail care products market is segmented as below:
Product
Distribution Channel
Geographic
Nail Care Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the nail care products market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Coty Inc., KISS Products Inc., LOreal SA, Light Elegance, Oriflame Group, Revlon Inc., ORLY International Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, and Unilever Group
The report also covers the following areas:
The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of nail care products and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the nail care products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Nail Care Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist nail care products market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the nail care products market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the nail care products market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nail care products market vendors
Nail Care Products Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 2.40 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.30
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, Brazil, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Coty Inc., KISS Products Inc., LOreal SA, Light Elegance, Oriflame Group, Revlon Inc., ORLY International Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, and Unilever Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Nail polish - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Nail accessories and implements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Nail strengthener - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Nail polish remover - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
Coty Inc.
KISS Products Inc.
LOreal SA
Light Elegance
Oriflame Group
Revlon Inc.
ORLY International Inc.
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
Unilever Group
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
