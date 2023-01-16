U.S. markets closed

Nail Care Products Market will surpass USD 30.66 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·7 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Nail Care Products Market Size by Product (Artificial Nails & Accessories and Nail Polish), By End-User (Household and Salon), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the nail care products market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the nail care products market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/nail-care-products-market/311/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, end-user, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the nail care products market are Delia Cosmetics, Creative Nail Design, Inc., IL Cosmetics Group, L’Oreal Groupe, LCN USA, China Glaze, Coty Inc., ORLY International, Inc., Sally Hansen Inc., Clorox, American International Industries, Kirker Enterprises, Inc., CNC International B.V., Fiabila S.A. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide nail care products market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.
Nail care products are gaining so much attention in today’s world due to changing lifestyles, rising awareness about nail spas and increasing fashion trends. Manufacturers are encouraged by consumers to develop new lines of nail polish that are long-lasting, fast-drying, and available in a variety of colours. Typically, manufacturers launch a variety of nail polish various nail polish collections for party wear, festive & holiday seasons, and emphasize producing shiny, long-lasting nail polishes that dry quickly. Additionally, vegan and chemical-free product launches are increasing to complement the overall product demand. Several international brands and small & medium-sized companies operate in the nail care products market, and most players are shifting from chemical and toxin-filled products to organic alternatives, which is attracting more consumers and eventually adding more value to the growth of the market. Additionally, high self-care awareness and the ability to afford and spend on these products will drive market growth over the forecast period. There are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as the presence of chemicals in nail products. Based on an analysis of the nail salon industry, various chemicals are used in nail care products that can cause cancer and disrupt the endocrine system.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/311

Scope of Nail Care Products Market Report:

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year             

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Product, End-User, and Regions.

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Delia Cosmetics, Creative Nail Design, Inc., IL Cosmetics Group, L’Oreal Groupe, LCN USA, China Glaze, Coty Inc., ORLY International, Inc., Sally Hansen Inc., Clorox, American International Industries, Kirker Enterprises, Inc., CNC International B.V., Fiabila S.A. among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Nail Polish is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The product segment is artificial nails & accessories and nail polish. The human insulin drugs segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. There is no doubt that nail polish dominates the market and is one of the most popular beauty products among women. The product has gained significant popularity over the years. However, there is a growing demand for vegan and chemical-free products, which complement the overall product demand, and propels the market growth.

Households are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The end-user segment includes households and salons. The household segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Consumers are increasingly turning to DIY nail care products they can make at home with social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, which are promoting nail care and nail art trends, propelling the growth of the market. A wide range of products is available in retail shops, beauty salons, supermarkets, and company-owned stores, enabling product segments to gain recognition.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the nail care products market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. A positive impact will be made on the nail care market through the growing popularity of nail arts and new product launches in emerging nations such as India, Indonesia and China. As disposable income levels rise and women in the region become more aware of personal grooming, nail art demand is on the rise, which boosts the growth of the market. Women who work and college girls who spend more on appearance are expected to increase nail care adoption, boosting the market growth.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's nail care products market size was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.37 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.
A growing number of nail care services and salons in Germany and a rapid growth rate of the market can be attributed to the widespread adoption of the latest fashion trends, owing to the presence of major fashion houses, which propels the market growth in the country.

  • China

China’s nail care products market size was valued at USD 2.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.21 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.
The country’s market growth is driven by rising awareness about nail spas and changing lifestyles. Moreover, trending beauty and cosmetics-related trends on social media are also influencing the market’s growth.

  • India

India's nail care products market size was valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.
The nail industry in India is likely to have a positive outlook for the future due to the availability of a large number of products, changing consumption patterns, improved lifestyles, and a rise in personal care spending.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing fashion trends, social media influence, and changing lifestyles, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/311/single_user_license

