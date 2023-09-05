Naim Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:NAIM) market cap surged RM45m last week, private companies who have a lot riding on the company were rewarded

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Naim Holdings Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

52% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Insider ownership in Naim Holdings Berhad is 23%

A look at the shareholders of Naim Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NAIM) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 43% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

As a result, private companies collectively scored the highest last week as the company hit RM488m market cap following a 10% gain in the stock.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Naim Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Naim Holdings Berhad?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Naim Holdings Berhad might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Naim Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Island Harvests Sdn. Bhd. is the largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. Tapak Beringin Sdn. Bhd is the second largest shareholder owning 14% of common stock, and Hasmi Bin Hasnan holds about 11% of the company stock. Hasmi Bin Hasnan, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

On looking further, we found that 52% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Naim Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Naim Holdings Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM488m, and insiders have RM114m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 33% stake in Naim Holdings Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 43%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Naim Holdings Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

