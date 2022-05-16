KIRKLAND, QC, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Najah Sampson has been named President of Pfizer Canada ULC, effective May 16, 2022.

Najah Sampson Is Appointed President of Pfizer Canada (CNW Group/Pfizer Canada ULC)

Ms. Sampson will be succeeding Cole Pinnow, who has held the position since January 2020.

Mr. Pinnow has been appointed to a position within Pfizer's global Oncology organization. We sincerely thank him for his contribution to the Canadian pharmaceutical industry and for his commitment to patients. During his time in Canada, Mr. Pinnow made a very big impact as he led the Canadian organization since the beginning of the pandemic and helped bring Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and oral treatment to Canadians. He was very involved in several life science sector organizations, including as Chair, Innovative Medicines Canada.

Prior to this role, Ms. Sampson was Vice President, Global Genitourinary Franchise Lead for Pfizer Oncology. She was responsible for ensuring global strategy development and implementation for an industry-leading portfolio of innovative brands and pipeline medicines in prostate, bladder and kidney cancers and the Oncology biosimilar portfolio.

In her 20+ year career at Pfizer, Ms. Sampson has held commercial leadership positions at all levels in the organization. Ms. Sampson served as Vice President and Chief of Staff to Pfizer's Chairman and CEO, overseeing operations to advance enterprise priorities, supporting the Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors, and coordinating with leaders across the organization to enable a strong corporate culture. Ms. Sampson began her career with Pfizer in the US organization managing a portfolio of quality improvement programs and enabling engagement strategies for managed care and institutional customers.

Notably, Ms. Sampson is the first woman to be appointed as President of Pfizer Canada.

Ms. Sampson holds a BS and an MBA from Florida A&M University. Outside of work, Ms. Sampson an active supporter of healthcare charities and organizations. She is an avid traveler and enjoys time outdoors with her husband and young daughter. She will be relocating with her family to Canada, where she will be based at Pfizer Canada's head office in Kirkland, Quebec.

Story continues

About Pfizer in Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. Our diversified health care portfolio includes some of the world's best known and most prescribed medicines and vaccines. We apply science and our global resources to improve the health and well-being of Canadians at every stage of life. Our commitment is reflected in everything we do, from our disease awareness initiatives to our community partnerships. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

SOURCE Pfizer Canada ULC

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/16/c1586.html