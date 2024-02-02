Najib’s Fate to Be Revealed by Pardons Board Today: Anwar

(Bloomberg) -- The decision on incarcerated former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s application for amnesty will be announced by the Royal Pardons Board on Friday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“It has been decided,” Anwar told reporters at a food court in downtown Kuala Lumpur where he had lunch on Friday, without providing details. “Wait for the Pardons Board announcement.”

The six-member board met at the national palace on Monday under then King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, fueling speculation that Najib will either be granted a pardon or receive a reduced sentence. Najib’s prison sentence has been shortened to six years from 12 in a decision by the board, CNA reported earlier this week.

The meeting was one of the last acts by Sultan Abdullah, who ended his five-year reign under Malaysia’s rotational monarchy on Tuesday to return as the ruler of his home state Pahang. Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, the head of Malaysia’s southernmost state, took the throne on Wednesday.

When asked, after Anwar finished his prayers at a mosque, if the Pardons Board will make the announcement on Friday, the premier said: “I believe so.”

Anwar’s reform agenda has faced criticisms after the government last year dropped criminal charges against Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the deputy prime minister and a key ally in the ruling coalition. Zahid helms the United Malays National Organisation, which Najib once led.

Najib, 70, is currently serving his sentence after being convicted in 2022 on three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power in relation to the country’s investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

Story continues

Najib was accused of transferring 42 million ringgit ($8.9 million) from 1MDB subsidiary SRC International Sdn. to his personal account between 2014 and 2015. The former leader, who has maintained his innocence, remains on trial for dozens of other criminal charges related to the troubled wealth fund.

Najib, who has been in jail since August 2022, had applied for a pardon just days after starting his prison sentence. Pardons are granted at the sole discretion of the sitting king, with advice from a board. The monarch has the power to either grant a full pardon to annul outstanding convictions or commute sentences.

--With assistance from Ram Anand.

(Adds comments by Anwar in the first, second paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.