U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,911.74
    +116.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,500.68
    +823.32 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,607.62
    +375.43 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.74
    +54.06 (+3.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.06
    +2.79 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2100
    +0.2770 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,388.96
    +357.23 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.12
    +8.22 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Nakamoto Games Entering New Growth Phase

Nakamoto Games
·2 min read

Play-to-earn disruptor to finalize private sale token distribution ahead of schedule

MAHE, SEYCHELLES, June 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nakamoto Games ($NAKA), the token powering the industry's fastest-growing play-to-earn gaming ecosystem, is entering a new growth phase with exciting prospects. On Monday, June 27th, 2022, Nakamoto Games will release the last $NAKA token allocation batch to private sale investors.


The latest release comes ahead of schedule and follows a favorable turnaround in crypto market conditions. It also marks the beginning of a new phase where secondary market investors can confidently back the exciting ecosystem they are building at Nakamoto Games without worrying about private sale exits.

Nakamoto Games is easily the industry's fastest-growing and exciting play-to-earn ecosystem. Within the past seven months, they have released 17 gaming titles and grown their platform from zero to over 110,000 registered users. Nakamoto Games has also recorded impressive progress towards the full release of the NAKAVERSE, a Metaverse environment that unlocks a new level of fun for players on their platform.

The team greatly appreciates the immense support from their high-profile investors and beloved community, which has made these milestones possible. They are also stoked about what lies ahead as they enter this new growth phase with no token distributions. The absence of selling pressure makes it increasingly more straightforward for the rapid gaming releases and platform improvement to accrue value to $NAKA.

Nakamoto Games is already disrupting the play-to-earn gaming landscape and welcomes the chance to do so with developments closely aligned with the interest of their long-term backers. The team is greatly pleased to reach this milestone and eagerly look forward to $NAKA reaching its full potential in the blockchain gaming space.

Social Links

Medium: https://medium.com/@nakamotogames

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NakamotoGames

Media Contact

Company:  Nakamoto Games

Contact: Chawalit Rugsasri

Email: play@nakamoto.games

Website: https://nakamoto.games/

SOURCE:  Nakamoto Games


Recommended Stories

  • Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    Readers hoping to buy Palace Capital Plc ( LON:PCA ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Netcall's (LON:NET) Returns Have Hit A Wall

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want...

  • What Does Braemar Shipping Services Plc's (LON:BMS) Share Price Indicate?

    Braemar Shipping Services Plc ( LON:BMS ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price...

  • India plans safety rating system for passenger cars

    India will introduce a safety rating system for passenger cars - a measure it hopes will encourage manufacturers to provide advanced safety features and will boost the "export worthiness" of vehicles produced in the country. The road transport ministry said in a statement it will assign a rating of one to five stars for cars, based on tests assessing adult and child occupant protection as well as safety assist technologies. India, which has some of the world's deadliest roads, has also proposed mandating that all passenger cars have six air bags, despite resistance from some carmakers which say it will increase the cost of vehicles.

  • Russia to default for first time in a century as payment deadline looms

    Nuclear submarine supplier to be sold to US buyer after diplomatic row Russian default expected within days Retail sales volumes down 0.5pc in May FTSE 100 rises strongly Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The pro-Brussels establishment is painting Brexit as an economic disaster to reverse it Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Shanghai to Halt Production Temporarily. It Isn’t Covid.

    Tesla plant near Shanghai is going to shut down temporarily, according to reports. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) will shut down production in China for a couple of weeks at the start of July to upgrade equipment. Tesla didn’t return a request for comment.

  • Peloton and 2 other major ‘zombie’ companies could soon go to $0, leading stock research firm CEO says

    “Time is running out for cash-burning companies kept afloat with easy access to capital,” New Constructs CEO David Trainer said in a Thursday research note.

  • 10 Value Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 value stocks to buy according to billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our discussion on Tepper’s history and his hedge fund’s performance, go directly to 5 Value Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper. With a net worth of $16.7 billion, David […]

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices well above $100

    Energy prices are high. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • This Is No Bitcoin Crash, It's A 'Crypto Ice Age' — And Here's Why

    Bitcoin bear markets aren't unusual. But cryptocurrencies have never faced such an aggressive Federal Reserve. Welcome to the crypto ice age.

  • The stock market’s return will be minus 3.3% a year over the next decade, says this ‘single greatest predictor’

    This month we’ve received both good and bad news from the “single greatest predictor of future stock market returns.” It is a contrarian indicator, with higher equity allocations associated with lower subsequent market returns, and vice versa. According to a simple econometric model I constructed that bases its predictions on the historical correlation between the indicator and the stock market, the S&P 500’s real total return over the next decade will be minus 3.3% annualized.

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Sees a 7% Boost for Stocks From Rebalancing

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic, a steadfast bull on US equities during this year’s selloff, is calling for stocks to rise 7% next week as pension and sovereign wealth funds rebalance their portfolios.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightProtest Latest: NY, DC Marches Grow as Justice’s Home TargetedJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapEn

  • Meme-Stock Probe Finds Robinhood Woes Were Worse Than It Let On

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. faced a more dire situation during the height of last year’s meme-stock frenzy than executives at the online brokerage let on publicly, according to a report from top Democrats on a key congressional committee. Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightProtest Latest: NY, DC Marches Grow as Justice’s Home TargetedJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionStocks Roar Back With Best Week

  • Banks rally after stress test, Bank of America underperforms

    Shares in the biggest U.S. banks rallied on Friday after they passed the Federal Reserve's annual health check, but Bank of America underperformed with test results implying it needs a larger-than-expected capital buffer, which could limit share buybacks and dividends. While the broader equity market also rallied on Friday, Wells Fargo & Co, up 7.5%, was the biggest gainer among the 34 lenders that underwent the Fed's so-called stress test, which measures how they would fare in a hypothetical severe economic downturn. The group would have roughly twice the capital required under Fed rules in the downturn scenario, it said.

  • Jeff Bezos-Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Acquires Another $23 Million Worth Of Single-Family Rental Homes

    Arrived Homes, the single-family real estate investment platform backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, is ramping up its acquisitions as demand from retail investors grows stronger for fractional real estate. In the past 30 days, the platform has fully funded approximately $11 million worth of rental properties, compared to $5 million for the entire first quarter of 2022. The number of investors using Arrived Homes has doubled in the last two months, making it difficult fo

  • Insiders Are Flashing a Strong Buy Signal for These 2 Stocks

    Downturns can bring a lot of pain, but they can also bring on plenty of opportunities, as lower stock prices start making costs of entry more attractive. Before taking advantage of these opportunities, however, investors need to find a recognizable signal that will set them apart. One popular signal to follow is the insider buying, the trades made by high-ranking company officers whose positions give them the ‘inside’ track on their company’s likely prospects – and therefore, of the stock’s pros

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Gains Steam; 9 Stocks To Watch

    The market rally has picked up momentum. Here's what to do now. Enphase, Google are among nine stocks to watch.

  • Stocks jump to close out second best week of 2022: S&P 500 gains 3.1%, Dow adds 800+ points

    US stocks rose Friday, with the S&P 500 ending a three-week losing streak as investors digested Federal Reserve officials' latest affirmations that they remained committed to bringing down inflation.

  • Ken Griffin’s Citadel Is Moving Its Headquarters to Miami From Chicago

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin is moving Citadel’s headquarters to Miami, leaving its current home of Chicago after the billionaire decried the city’s crime rate and voiced frustrations with political leadership in Illinois. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bu