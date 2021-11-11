U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,654.56
    +7.85 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,987.27
    -92.67 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,727.26
    +104.55 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,409.52
    +19.94 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.18
    +0.84 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.10
    +15.80 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    +0.52 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1467
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3393
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9640
    +0.0940 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,082.52
    -3,243.48 (-4.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,614.14
    +16.16 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,381.32
    +41.17 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,277.86
    +171.08 (+0.59%)
     

The Naked Market flashes some new capital to create better-for-you food brands

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Food and beverage startup The Naked Market bagged $27.5 million of Series A investment, led by Integrated Capital, to continue developing its line of healthier food brands.

The company was founded in 2019 by Harrison Fugman, Alex Kost and Tim Marbach, who created a “fast fail” method to develop new foods that includes an end-to-end infrastructure that can go from idea to market in about three months. The company also handles distribution.

On the other side is a proprietary data tool called The Machine that gathers over 15 million data points from places like Shopify, direct customer feedback, Amazon, retail point of sale and search engine trends, to unearth category opportunities for the company to pursue. In addition, a direct customer feedback loop enables The Naked Market to quickly gauge which products are winning with consumers so they can be scaled.

“This portfolio approach is different because we are using a data-driven fast fail strategy,” CEO Fugman told TechCrunch. “We can start to identify foods and bring them to market in a matter of months versus years, and if we see a brand does not have product market fit, we can shut it down quickly.”

SnackMagic picks up $15M to expand from build-your-own snack boxes into a wider gifting marketplace

Since its inception, The Naked Market has produced five brands, including Flock Chicken Chips, AvoCrazy, Project Breakfast and Beach House Bowls. Its latest brand, Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, is a joint venture with the Jonas Brothers.

Joining Integrated Capital in the round are Great Oaks Venture Capital, Pacific Tiger Group, Sope Creek Capital and Clearco. The Naked Market has raised over $33 million, which includes an earlier $6 million seed round.

Jeffrey Yam, executive director at Integrated Capital, met Fugman and Kost in Hong Kong and had already gotten to know them well when they presented Yam with their business plan.

Yam said he liked the approach of going after the market size and the white space for challenger brands. He also was intrigued by the data-driven technology.

“The data-driven approach to identify winners and losers early on makes them a perfect platform to go after this market,” he added. “Their ability to bring products to market in a short amount of time, with asset-light infrastructure, is a big opportunity.”

The Naked Market
The Naked Market

The Naked Market founders Alex Kost and Harrison Fugman. Image Credits: The Naked Market

Meanwhile, the snack food market was valued at $427 billion in 2020, and is expected to grow 3% annually through 2026. Fugman said a multibillion market like that “gets us excited to have this kind of landscape for disruption.” He notes that customer preference toward more healthier snacks over the past decade are giving companies, like his that are investing in R&D, a seat at the table.

“Incumbents aren’t investing in R&D, or if they are, they are spending low, single digits there, and this creates an opportunity,” Fugman added. “We are looking for categories where we can create a brand that goes after a market leader, and we feel that we have cracked the equation to identify the market and create a brand and reasonable scale.”

The Naked Market’s products have been on the market for just over 12 months, and the new funding will “pour fuel on that fire,” he said. The new capital will enable the company to scale its existing brands, create new products and pursue M&A opportunities.

The company has 10 employees and is experiencing triple-digit growth since its founding two years ago. Fugman expects to launch new brands in the first half of 2022.

For now, the company is selling online but has intentions of going into retailers in coming years and has some partners already lined up.

IoT and data science will boost foodtech in the post-pandemic era

Recommended Stories

  • A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Following Wednesday's Plunge

    Pre-open movers U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after recording sharp losses in the prior session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) and Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH). Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 52 points to 36,044.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 16.50 points to 4,658.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 96.25 points to 16,076.75. The

  • Gen Z is committed to retirement investing — and doesn’t flinch when the market swings

    Generation Z, the babies born between 1997 and 2012, aren’t too young to start thinking about retirement, the latest Fidelity data show. A record 1.4 million investors in this age group opened up accounts at Fidelity Investments, according to third quarter data from the firm — almost double the number of investors in this generation from the year before. Meanwhile, other retirement savers stayed the course, even when the market fluctuated, the research found.

  • Why Mary Barra is convinced GM can still catch TSLA—and believes the stock is ‘so undervalued’

    GM has about 10% of the electric vehicle (EV) market, while Tesla has some 63%. Even so, Barra said, she considers GM the U.S. leader, and the number two in China.

  • Hut 8 Achieves Third Consecutive Record-Breaking Quarterly Revenue in Q3-2021; Surpasses 5,000 Bitcoin Held in Reserve

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital assets mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 ("Q3-2021"). All dollar figures are in Canadian Dollars ("CAD"), unless otherwise stated.

  • Beyond Meat plummets after quarterly earnings report released

    Investors react to earnings from the plant-based meat replacement maker after the company reports a sales slowdown. Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports.&nbsp;

  • Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Illustrates the Risk Inherent in High P/E Stocks

    Upstart Holdings, Inc's (NASDAQ:UPST) share price came under pressure yesterday, giving up 18%, after the company released results that were well ahead of consensus estimates. The company’s forward guidance (revenue to rise 209% year-on-year) would normally be extremely bullish. But, clearly the market expected even more. This illustrates the risk that stocks priced for perfection carry.

  • Suze Orman says this is the only asset class that has a track record of beating inflation — don't give up on it just yet

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Palantir, And 1 Reason To Sell

    Palantir's (NYSE: PLTR) stock price tumbled 9% on Tuesday after the data-mining firm posted its third-quarter earnings. The pullback was a bit surprising since its growth rates looked healthy and it offered rosy guidance for the full year.

  • Elon Musk Sold Tesla Stock. It Wasn’t Because of Taxes.

    The CEO of the electric vehicle pioneer detailed his sales to the Securities and Exchange Commission. He exercised 2.2 million options, sold some to pay income tax, and then sold 3.6 million more shares.

  • Bumble shares fall after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down Bumble's Q3 earnings report.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Investors need not worry about these stocks, yielding from just over 3% to nearly 9%, being yield traps.

  • Better Buy: Pinterest vs. PayPal

    After a proposed acquisition of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) for $45 billion by PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell through, both companies have taken the spotlight. Jamie Louko (Pinterest): If you're looking for an established company that still has the potential to grow multiples bigger than its current size, Pinterest might be a good place to park cash. Pinterest is a social media company that helps drive inspiration and creativity in people.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The recent spin-off of its managed infrastructure business into a company called Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) removes a noncore business from its balance sheet. Also, management promised that the two companies would maintain the current combined dividend.

  • Is Phunware a Buy?

    The potential for a partnership with former President Trump gave the mobile marketing platform a meteoric boost. What's next?

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Roblox Stock?

    Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) stock skyrocketed 42% to an all-time high on Nov. 9 after the gaming platform company posted its third-quarter report. Roblox's revenue jumped 102% year-over-year to $509 million, which missed analysts' estimates by $127 million.

  • Tesla stock rebounds after Elon Musk’s $5B sale, Rivian soars on IPO

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Emily McCormick discuss the stock rebound for Tesla after founder Elon Musk sells $5 billion of his shares following a Twitter poll, while EV newcomer Rivian tops expectations in his IPO debut.

  • Fossil Group (FOSL) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Now I'll turn the call over to Christine Greany of Blueshirt Group to begin. With us today on the call are Kosta Kartsotis, chairman and CEO; Jeff Boyer, chief operating officer; Sunil Doshi, chief financial officer; and Greg McKelvey, EVP and chief commercial officer.

  • Here's the Latest Reason AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Share prices of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped 10% on Monday, Nov. 8, after the chipmaker announced that Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) has adopted its EPYC server CPUs (central processing units). AMD stock closed the day at an all-time high as investors cheered the news, which isn't surprising as the new business could significantly boost the chipmaker's growth in the long run. Let's see why the adoption of AMD's server chips by Meta is going to be a big deal.

  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Announce US$1 Billion Equity Offering

    Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (the "Partnership") (NYSE: BIP) (TSX: BIP.UN) and Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC) (TSX: BIPC) ("BIPC", and together with the Partnership, "Brookfield Infrastructure") today announced concurrent equity offerings for aggregate gross proceeds of US$600 million (the "Offerings") on a bought deal basis by a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") co-led by RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Fi

  • Scared of Inflation? 3 Dividend Stocks That Can Slay Surging Prices

    The market sold off violently on Wednesday, Nov. 10 after the October consumer price index rose 6.2%, more than expected. In fact, it was the highest annualized inflation figure since December 1990. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy prices, rose 4.6%, the highest since 1991.