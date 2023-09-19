Naked Wines’ future in doubt as Britons lose thirst for ordering booze online

bottles of wine

Naked Wines has warned it could go bust as the online wine retailer scrambles to turn its fortunes around in the wake of the pandemic.

The London-listed company said on Tuesday there was a “material uncertainty” around its ability to continue as a going concern if it could not generate enough cash.

Naked plunged to a loss of £15m over the year to April 3 as it buckled under an excess of stock and fewer new customers. Total sales grew 1pc but sales from new customers fell by more than a fifth.

Since the close of its financial year, revenues in the most recent quarter were down 18pc compared to the same period last year, while sales to new customers were almost slashed in half. It said it expected a decline in sales of between 8pc and 12pc for the current financial year.

Naked Wines experienced a surge in customers ordering its wines during the pandemic, spurring it to set about expanding its business. The high demand even crashed its website in the run-up to Christmas when the UK was locked down.

However, it has run into trouble since restrictions eased and inflation battered the economy. The company kicked off a turnaround plan in October 2022, with plans to reduce costs, stock and advertising spend in what it called a “pivot to profit”.

“We did think that there would probably be a greater stickiness in terms of people who had tried shopping in a different way that would continue to shop that way,” its chief financial officer, James Crawford, told The Telegraph.

“What we didn’t foresee was the incredible rates of inflation we then saw in things like fuel and some of the salaries that came off the back of that.

“It wasn’t that we thought Covid would carry on or the trends that would carry on forever, it was that we thought the economic and more fundamental changes it had driven in our business were probably more sustainable than they were.”

Naked said it would most likely be able to continue trading, even if sales continued to drop by as much as 17pc.

However, this would rely on stable trading over the months to come, as well as cost cutting initiatives requiring cooperation from its suppliers and access to borrowing. It warned that it may not be able to pay its debts if “a combination of these assumptions” did not come to pass.

The company’s shares fell by as much as 10.5pc today. They are down more than 50pc over the year to date.

Mr Crawford added Naked’s shoppers were now spending more per order but buying fewer bottles. “We’ve probably seen a small reduction in the number of [bottles] purchasing, but the overall spend per customer has increased.”

Former Naked Wines boss Rowan Gormley was brought back as chairman earlier this year to lead an overhaul of the business - Guy Bell/Majestic Wine/PA

As well as cutting costs, the company is trying to reduce its stock levels by selling some of its wine in large quantities rather than to consumers in bottles.

“We’re not just a retailer who buys wine: we’re a manufacturer, buying grapes. We’ve got wine in tanks. We’ve got wine in barrels. We’re able to sell some of that in the bulk wine market,” said Mr Crawford.

Naked sells wines from a large number of independent winemakers as a subscription service rather than using a distributor like a traditional retailer. It owned the high street retailer Majestic until 2019, when it sold the business to US private equity house Fortress in a £95m deal.

The company drafted in its co-founder and former chief executive Rowan Gormley as chairman earlier this year to lead an overhaul of the business. Mr Gormley replaced David Stead, who left after just nine months in the role.

Mr Gormley apologised to shareholders on Tuesday. He said: “The whole board of Naked Wines regret that your support and patience ... has not been rewarded. We are all determined to remedy that.”

He added: “While I think that the team’s plan is a good one, success is not guaranteed.

“This is not as gloomy as it sounds. If we can’t improve our new customer acquisition economics, then we still expect to have a profitable, cash generative business, albeit smaller than the one we have today.”

