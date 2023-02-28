U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,992.50
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,944.00
    +35.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,098.00
    +14.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.20
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.92
    +1.24 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.60
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    20.65
    -0.15 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0620
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.90
    -0.77 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6900
    +0.5090 (+0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,370.75
    -41.55 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.06
    -3.34 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,913.10
    -22.01 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Nalu Bio Announces a $12M Series A to Set a Higher Standard for Cannabinoid Production

·3 min read

The investment provides Nalu Bio with the resources to expand aggressively and scale to meet global consumer and therapeutic market demand.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nalu Bio, a producer of chemistry-based, ultra-pure cannabinoids, today announced that it has raised a $12 million Series A funding round. The round was led by Intrinsic Capital Partners, with participation from Flybridge Capital Partners, Portfolia Active Aging & Longevity Fund, Bonaventure Equity, L37 Ventures, Golden Seeds, Sacramento Angels, Brown Angel Group, and Axial Venture. Nalu Bio will use the funds to accelerate growth and scale production of cannabinoids for consumer products and therapeutics. The funding follows on the heels of Nalu Bio's breakthrough in the cost-effective synthesis of the minor cannabinoid THCV (non-psychoactive, not to be confused with THC).

Creating a new category of chemistry-based cannabinoids
Creating a new category of chemistry-based cannabinoids

"At Nalu Bio, we have created a platform that produces ultra-pure, cost-effective, non-hemp derived cannabinoids so that consumers and companies will have safer, more reliable products that improve everyday life," said Caitlyn Krebs, Nalu Bio Co-Founder and CEO. "Intrinsic's belief in our chemistry-based approach and their leadership investing in cannabinoids and life sciences make them the ideal partner for us. This investment allows us to aggressively expand the business world-wide, own the category and bring high quality cannabinoids to manufacturers who want cost-effective THC-free ingredients for their products."

Since its founding in 2019, Nalu Bio has pioneered an approach to synthesizing cannabinoids utilizing organic, non-hemp inputs which are converted into the desired cannabinoid ingredient, without the stigma of the plant. The company's flexible platform generates molecularly identical versions of naturally occurring cannabinoids for use in consumer products and therapeutics that are sustainable and completely free from contaminants found in hemp-extracted cannabinoids.

"We believe that chemistry-based production of cannabinoids will play a significant role in the evolution of the cannabinoid market, and we have spent years looking for the ideal investment opportunity. The team and the technology are top-notch and Nalu Bio is poised for large-scale commercial expansion and aggressive growth. We're excited to partner with Nalu Bio," said Howard Goodwin M.D., Managing Partner of Intrinsic Capital.

Nalu Bio is utilizing its patent-pending platform to launch a full suite of cannabinoid ingredients (e.g., CBD, THCV, CBN, CBC, CBG) while continuing to expand its scientific and commercial teams to meet global market demand.

About Nalu Bio

Nalu Bio is a biotech company creating a new category of chemistry-based cannabinoids for the consumer and pharmaceutical markets. Nalu Bio has developed a proprietary, flexible chemistry platform that is setting a new industry standard for purity, quality, and sustainability. Nalu Bio's proprietary approach creates identical batches of any known cannabinoid, setting the standards for consistency and quality, because it removes the risk of contamination from pesticides, heavy metals, and THC inherent in hemp extraction. Our unique, scalable platform has the ability to keep pace with anticipated market expansion, and will reliably deliver high quality and widely-accessible cannabinoids to global consumer and pharmaceutical markets.

Intrinsic Capital Partners

Intrinsic Capital Partners is a Pennsylvania-based investment firm focused on life science and technology businesses within the legal cannabis and hemp industries. The Intrinsic team brings institutional investment discipline and world-class operating experience to build and scale industry-leading companies that address unmet needs across the supply chain. Intrinsic Capital Partners employs an operator-centric investment model to create a diverse portfolio of leading companies within the emerging cannabis and hemp industries.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nalu-bio-announces-a-12m-series-a-to-set-a-higher-standard-for-cannabinoid-production-301757177.html

SOURCE Nalu Bio, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • Why Warren Buffett’s Letter Was Such a Big Disappointment

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flair that make it a must-read. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession. The stake is now worth $24 billion, well above Berkshire’s cost of $1.3 billion.

  • Drug, Biotech Stocks' Q4 Earnings on Feb 28: NVAX, IOVA & More

    Let us look at four drug and biotech companies, NVAX, IOVA, ALLO, SRPT and FATE, which are gearing up for their earnings release.

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Pivots on Nvidia and Buys Shares

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has stumbled 45% during the past year but has rebounded 24% so far this year.

  • CBS '60 Minutes' Gaffe Turns FDA Headlights On Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Stock

    Growth stock Novo Nordisk is showing strength after FDA approval of breakthrough oral drug for type 2 diabetes. Shares are in a base.

  • Warren Buffett May Be Sending a Message to His Successor: Buy More Berkshire Stock

    Greg Abel, who is likely to be the conglomerate's next CEO, owns about $80 million worth of the shares, but that is a fraction of his net worth.

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla $2.9 Billion Battery Materials Order Sends L&F Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s L&F Co. jumped as much as 19% after winning a $2.9 billion order from Tesla Inc. and its affiliates to provide cathode materials, a key component in electric vehicle batteries.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Eki

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Citi Strategists Say Traders Are Piling Up Short Bets on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor sentiment toward stocks is becoming more pessimistic as they build short bets in both US and European equity futures, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing

  • Yields Surge as Hot Inflation Data Emboldens Hawks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks wavered and euro-area bond yields surged on Tuesday, as hot inflation reports ramped up the stakes for the region’s central bank to battle price pressures.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Brief

  • Gold set for biggest drop in 20 months on rate hike worries

    Gold prices slipped to a two-month low on Tuesday and were on track for their biggest monthly decline since June 2021, pressured by a stronger dollar and prospects of more rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,812.20 by 0918 GMT, having earlier hit its lowest since late December at $1,804.20. Gold is having a negative month as the market is expecting interest rates to remain higher for longer, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money.

  • NVDA Stock In Buy Zone As Top Funds Drive AI, Metaverse Demand

    With AI and the metaverse driving demand for Nvidia among top mutual funds, NVDA stock is in buy zone after soaring on earnings.

  • Virgin Galactic's Loss Could Widen as Operating Costs Balloon

    Virgin Galactic releases its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings this week as the company nears commercial space flights.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price.