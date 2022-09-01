U.S. markets open in 6 hours

New name of AS Ekspress Meedia to be Delfi Meedia AS

Ekspress Grupp
·1 min read
Ekspress Grupp
Ekspress Grupp

AS Ekspress Meedia, the subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp will operate under the new business name of Delfi Meedia AS.

Kantar market research data (June 2022) shows that Delfi has become the most widely recognised media brand in Estonia. Since the recognition of Delfi among media consumers is very high, the owners have decided the rename the company after its strongest digital brand. The new business name of AS Ekspress Meedia to be Delfi Meedia AS.

Delfi Meedia AS is Estonia’s fastest and most innovative media company covering the widest range of topics. It owns Estonia’s largest news portal Delfi, publishes newspapers Eesti EkspressEesti PäevalehtMaaleht and LP and the most popular magazines Eesti Naine, Anne&Stiil, Pere ja Kodu, Oma Maitse, Maakodu, Tervis Pluss and Kroonika. The mission of Delfi Meedia is to promote democracy and make its contribution to a more open, informed and digitally advanced Estonia.

Signe Kukin
Group CFO
AS Ekspress Grupp
Telephone: +372 669 8381
E-mail address: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspaper, magazines and books. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia and Estonia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs 1,400 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.


  • Exxon Takes Legal Action After Putin Blocks Final Russian Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. took the first step toward filing a lawsuit against Russia after Vladimir Putin blocked the oil major from exiting its only remaining operation in the country. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapMikhail Gorbachev, Sovie

  • Crypto firm fronted by Matt Damon accidentally transferred $10.5m to a woman instead of $100 refund—and it’s struggling to get it back

    The Australian has already splashed out over $1m on a four-bedroom mansion.

  • Nvidia Warns of Sales Hit From New U.S. Chip Licensing Requirements for China

    The U.S.’s largest chip maker by market value says the new rule puts up to $400 million of quarterly sales into jeopardy.

  • Nvidia stock fall after U.S. moves to restrict its data-center sales in China

    Nvidia Corp. shares fell in late trading Wednesday after the graphics-chip specialist disclosed that the U.S. government is seeking to restrict its data-center business in China.

  • I set up a company with friends. It has sales of $1 million. Two partners hijacked control of the bank accounts, and want to push others out. What can we do?

    ‘I suggested we pay them salaries like any other employee, on top of their profit share. They did not seem to like this idea.’

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • T-Mobile Lays Off Workers in Engineering, Network Jobs

    The wireless company says the moves are part of a continuing overhaul since its merger with Sprint two years ago.

  • Google Workers Protest $1.2 Billion Israeli Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Google employees are ratcheting up pressure on the internet-search giant to abandon its artificial intelligence work with the Israeli government, planning public demonstrations to draw greater attention to the controversial cloud-computing contract.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He

  • Disney plans a membership service package

    Disney is reportedly planning a membership program similar to Amazon Prime, which would package streaming, parks, and merchandise all into one.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2022.

  • Tesla Stock-Price Targets Are Rising After the Split

    Wall Street price targets for Tesla stock are rising after the electric-vehicle maker's Aug. 25 stock split. Here's why.

  • This Miner Could Turn Out to Be a Major Winner

    The selling in mining, energy, and materials happened fast. Now that it has happened, some of these names are looking more interesting to me. One name I like is Freeport-McMoRan . FCX is sitting at its 50-day moving average, kind of doing nothing Wednesday.

  • U.S. Appeals Court upholds $14 million judgment against Exxon

    The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Tuesday upheld a $14.25 million judgment against Exxon Mobil Corp for pollution from its Baytown, Texas, refining and petrochemical complex. This is Exxon’s second appeal of a Houston U.S. district court’s ruling that Exxon was responsible for repeated releases of pollution from the refinery and chemical plants in Baytown. Exxon stipulated the Baytown complex had 16,286 days of violations between October 2005 and September 2013, which included multiple simultaneous violations.

  • Analysis-New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams

    After grabbing the No. 2 spot in the U.S. electric vehicle market with stylish, long-range models, Hyundai Motor and Kia are the automakers with the most to lose from new rules that halt subsidies for EVs made outside North America. These two companies, which make the popular Ioniq 5 and EV6 models, sold more than 39,000 EVs in the United States between January and July – doubling last year's sales and blowing past Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. But the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last month excludes Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Corp from federal tax credits because they don't yet make EVs in North America, knocking their EV ambitions in the short term at least, a Hyundai official, parts suppliers, analysts and car dealers said.

  • 86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

    When it comes to making money on Wall Street, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett should be in a class of his own. Over a 57-year stretch as CEO, he's overseen the creation of almost $640 billion in shareholder value and guided his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a healthy aggregate return of 3,641,613% as of the end of 2021. Although there's a long list of factors paramount to Warren Buffett's long-term success, such as his love of dividend stocks and willingness to hold his investments for years, if not decades, what may not be readily apparent to most investors is that Buffett predominantly shuns diversification.

  • Apple already decimated Meta’s ad-tech empire. Now, it’s homing in on Facebook’s advertisers, too.

    Apple’s quietly begun hiring for roles aimed at poaching the Facebook and Instagram advertisers that felt the biggest brunt from the company’s privacy updates.

  • US Gets Warrant to Seize Boeing 737 Owned by Russia’s Lukoil

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government is seeking to seize a Boeing 737 aircraft owned by Russian oil company Lukoil PJSC for allegedly violating sanctions imposed on Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruc

  • Toyota Is Upping Its EV Game to Catch GM, Ford, and Tesla

    The car company said it would spend $5.3 billion for battery-production capacity in the U.S. and Japan. More electric vehicles are coming.

  • Disney mulls membership program to offer discounts and perks - WSJ

    Internally, some executives have referred to Disney's initiative as "Disney Prime", although that won't be the name of the program, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the discussions. A membership program is one of the ideas that is being explored, a company spokesperson said. Discussions at Disney are in the early stages and it wasn't known how much the company would charge for membership and how long it would take to launch such a program, WSJ reported.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2022.