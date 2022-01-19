U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,584.25
    +13.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,331.00
    +72.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,264.50
    +58.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,099.30
    +7.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.07
    +0.64 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.70
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.27 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1344
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.15
    +2.96 (+15.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3641
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4600
    -0.1250 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,183.61
    +397.55 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.79
    -8.60 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.52
    +36.97 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

"In the name of God, go", UK PM Johnson told by former minister

·1 min read

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A senior Conservative lawmaker and former minister on Wednesday told Boris Johnson he should resign as prime minister after a series of missteps including attending a party in his Downing Street residence during a coronavirus lockdown.

"I spent weeks and months defending the prime minister against often angry constituents and I reminded them of his success in delivering Brexit, vaccines and many other things," former Brexit minister David Davis told Johnson in parliament.

"But I expect my leaders to shoulder the responsibility for the actions they take," he added, before citing a quote from Conservative lawmaker Leo Amery to then prime minister Neville Chamberlain in 1940. "I will remind him of a quotation all too familiar to him ... 'in the name of God, go'." (Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan)

Recommended Stories

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • The monthly child tax credit payments are done—here’s what will replace it

    The 2022 child tax credit is set to revert to $2,000 for each dependent age 17 or younger.

  • Free government COVID test kits now available

    Americans can request free COVID-19 test kits -- four per address -- at COVIDTESTS.GOV. The tests are free from the U.S. government and the first shipments are set to go out by the end of January.

  • Trump Is Reportedly Very Nervous About 1 Potential 2024 Republican Rival

    The former president is angry that one possible candidate hasn't deferred to him.

  • Biden Working With Oil-Producing Nations as Prices Surge to 2014 High

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is working with oil-producing countries to ensure supply rises to meet demand, according to the White House, as prices surge to the highest level in seven years.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOlympic Tick

  • USPS is sending out free at-home rapid COVID tests. Here's how to get them.

    The United States Postal Service is sending out free at-home rapid COVID tests.

  • Fed’s Unprecedented Tightening Steps Sow Market, Economy Jitters

    (Bloomberg) -- A rapid one-two punch of interest-rate hikes and balance-sheet reduction from the Federal Reserve risks unsettling bond and stock markets that have already taken a beating.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images Show Ho

  • UK inflation hits near 30-year high, pressuring BoE and households

    LONDON (Reuters) -Inflation in Britain rose faster than expected to a near 30-year high in December, intensifying a squeeze on living standards and putting pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates again. The annual rate of consumer price inflation increased to 5.4% from November's 5.1%, the highest since March 1992, the Office for National Statistics said. Financial markets now price in a more than 90% chance that the BoE will raise its main interest rate to 0.5% on Feb. 3.

  • Apple, Google Tell U.S. Senators That Tech Bills Will Harm Privacy

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. and Google warned U.S. lawmakers Tuesday that bipartisan antitrust legislation aimed at curbing the power of big technology companies will threaten the privacy and security of users.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Sat

  • Turkey, UAE Sign FX Swap Deal Worth $5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey signed a $4.9 billion currency swap agreement with the United Arab Emirates, boosting dwindling foreign-exchange reserves depleted by the country’s financial turmoil.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images Show H

  • Trump Caps MLK Day by Using Taxpayer-Funded Office to Promote Golf Course Renovations

    The former president spent the holiday calling a Black TV host a "racist" and using his office's letterhead to tout a real estate deal

  • Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’ and tells the New York Times to stop ‘obsessing’ over him

    Conservative pundit made comments in response to rising tensions between former president and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

  • Biden’s biggest first-year blunders

    Biden ends his first year at a low point, but a narrower agenda and more realistic expectations could get his presidency back on track.

  • U.S. warns Russia may use joint military exercises with Belarus to attack Ukraine

    The U.S. believes that Russia may use joint military exercises inside Belarus as cover for an invasion of Ukraine from the north, according to a senior State Department official.Why it matters: New deployments to the Belarus-Ukraine border in the coming weeks — in addition to the 100,000 Russian troops already encircling Ukraine from the north, east and south — could allow Russia to open up a new front less than 100 miles from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • Euro zone inflation to burn hotter, but ECB rates to stay on ice: Reuters poll

    Euro zone inflation is set to burn hotter throughout 2022 than expected a month ago, according to economists polled by Reuters, which could pressure the European Central Bank to tighten policy once the Omicron wave of the pandemic passes. For the near-term, the virus remains a wild card, with a wide range of forecasts on economic growth in the Jan 11-18 poll and the median forecast for the current quarter chopped to 0.5% from 0.7%. More than two-thirds of economists polled said the Omicron variant will have a milder economic impact than Delta, mainly because there are fewer restrictions in place now.

  • MSNBC Thanks 'Loyal Viewer' Trump After Hosts Read Insulting Statement Aloud

    "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough joked that the former president "can't quit us."

  • Exclusive-China drafts rules to give property developers more access to escrow funds - sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China is drafting nationwide rules to make it easier for property developers to access funds from sales still held in escrow accounts in its latest move to ease a severe cash crunch in the sector, four people with knowledge of the matter said. Regulatory curbs on borrowing have driven the sector into crisis, highlighted by China Evergrande Group which was once China's top-selling developer but is now the world's most indebted property firm with liabilities of $300 billion. The new rules would help developers meet debt obligations, pay suppliers and finance operations by letting them use the funds in escrow that are currently controlled by municipal governments with no central oversight, the people said on condition of anonymity due to sensitivity of the matter.

  • What India’s cryptocurrency industry is looking for in the 2022 budget

    Even if Indians aren't barred from dealing in cryptocurrencies, a regressive tax could make its way into the budget.

  • Trump under fire for using presidential seal and office to promote golf course

    The former president’s office is said to have used tax-payer money to help promote one of his golf resorts

  • ‘Everything is gray except for the blood.’ Here’s what Russia really wants in Ukraine | Opinion

    As the Russians menace Ukraine by amassing at least 100,000 troops at the border, it is time to ask what Russian President Vladimir Putin is really after.