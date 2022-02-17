"Name the Puppy" 2022

https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/news/2022/name-the-puppy

INNISFAIL, AB, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - It is that time of year again. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) needs help in naming the puppies that will become Canada's future RCMP Police Dogs.

A German shepherd puppy, born January 26, 2022. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

The Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alberta is asking young Canadians to suggest names for 13 German Shepherd puppies that will be born at the Centre in 2022.

Children are encouraged to be original and imaginative in finding names that will serve these puppies well in their careers with Canada's national police force.

When thinking of names, it is important to keep in mind that these are working police dogs, not pets.

Winning names will be chosen by the PDSTC staff. A draw will determine the winning entry in the event of multiple submissions of the same puppy name.

Although there can be only 13 winners, names not selected for the contest will be considered for other puppies born during the year.

Prizes

The 13 whose names are selected will each receive a laminated 8×10-inch photo of the pup they name, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle.

Contest rules are simple:

Contestants can suggest only 1 name (1 entry per person)

The name may be for a male or a female pup

The name must start with the letter "R"

The name must have no more than 9 letters

The name must be 1 or 2 syllables

Contestants must be 4 to 14 years old

Contestants must live in Canada

Entries must be received by March 17, 2022

Enter online

To enter the contest, visit us online:

Name the Puppy contest

Important dates

The deadline for entries is March 17, 2022. Contest winners and prizes will be announced on April 13, 2022.

Submitting artwork

We no longer accept entries sent through the mail. However, we still love receiving drawings and paintings! After entering online, children have the option to enter their artwork to the Police Dog Service Training Centre at puppy-chiot@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

All contest entries must be submitted online. We cannot accept contest entries by email.

About the Police Dog Service Training Centre

The PDSTC is home to the RCMP national police dog training program and is a part of RCMP Depot Division. The Centre has earned a great reputation for breeding top quality working German Shepherds and for training dogs with outstanding searching and tracking abilities.

Four German shepherd puppies in a pile. They were born on January 26, 2022. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

German shepherd mother Novva and her litter, born February 8, 2022. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

