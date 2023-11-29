Is NameDrop safe? What to know about the Apple iPhone feature prompting privacy warnings and how to turn it off

A new iOS17 feature is causing local police departments to issue safety warnings.

The latest release of Apple's iOS operating system was released on Sept. 18 and since then multiple Middle Tennessee law enforcement agencies, including the Hickman County Sheriff's Office, the Grundy County Sheriff's Office and most recently the Gallatin Police Department, have issued warnings concerning the NameDrop feature.

The posts warn of the feature being able to easily share contact information by being in close proximity with other iPhones and encourages users, specifically parents to disable the feature on their children's phones.

The function however, may not be as alarming as it seems. The update does allow iPhone users to easily share contact information with other iPhones or Apple Watches nearby, however the devices must be very close to one another and both parties must consent before exchanging information.

Here's what to know about NameDrop.

How does NameDrop work?

To use NameDrop iPhones will need to have installed iOS17 and Apple Watches must be running watchOS 10.1 or later.

Here's how to use it:

Hold your iPhone a few centimeters from the top of the other person’s iPhone or Apple Watch. If using an Apple Watch, open the Contacts app , tap your picture in the top-right corner, tap Share, then bring your watch close to the other person’s device. A glow will emerge from both devices, Apple Watches vibrate to indicate a connection is made. Continue holding your devices near each other until NameDrop appears on both screens. Choose to share your contact card and receive the other person’s, or to only receive the other person’s. To cancel, move the two devices away from each other or lock your device before the NameDrop transfer completes.

NameDrop is available on iPhones, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 7 and later, and Apple Watch SE (2nd generation).The feature only works for sending new contact information, not updating an existing contact.

How to turn off NameDrop

NameDrop is turned on by default. Follow these steps to disable it.

Go to Settings Tap General Tap AirDrop Tap Bringing Devices Together and select ‘OFF’.

Apple says only intended recipients may share information

An Apple spokesperson told USA TODAY NameDrop was designed to share information "with only intended recipients." Furthermore, users can choose the specific contact information they want or don't want to share.

According to the spokesperson, no contact information is automatically shared when two devices are brought together without a user taking action.

"If NameDrop appears on a device and the user does not want to share or exchange contact information, they can simply swipe from the bottom of the display, lock their device or move their device away if the connection has not been established," said the spokesperson.

"Before a user can continue with NameDrop and choose the contact information they want to share, they will need to ensure their device is unlocked. NameDrop does not work with devices that are locked."

