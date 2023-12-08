Anne Erwin Sotheby's International Realty strengthens team with addition of Stace Eastman

Stace Eastman

YORK & OGUNQUIT, Maine — Anne Erwin Sotheby's International Realty announced the addition of Stace Eastman to its prominent team. She brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to the skilled roster.

Eastman, is renowned for her customer-centric approach and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. Stace's extensive knowledge of the Seacoast's real estate market is invaluable. She possesses a deep understanding of the local communities, enabling her to provide insightful guidance to both buyers and sellers. Stace's commitment to fostering strong client relationships complements the team’s ethos of providing superior service.

The Boulos Company strengthens team with the addition of Austin Stebbins

Austin Stebbins

PORTSMOUTH — The Boulos Company has added Austin Stebbins to their roster.

Stebbins joined The Boulos Company’s Portsmouth office as an associate. A 2023 graduate of Thomas College, Austin earned his Master of Business Administration in four years, through the college’s accelerated Kiest-Morgan program. He was also a four-year baseball team member, leading the 2022–2023 season as a captain, and was selected as the North Atlantic Conference Senior Scholar-Athlete. His experience includes working as a contract reviewer for THRIVE Maine, a program administered by the Finance Authority of Maine.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Names to Know: Meet the new professionals on the Seacoast