Names to Know: Meet the new professionals on the Seacoast

David Choate of Colliers is honored as a Company Top Achiever

PORTSMOUTH — In an announcement from Gil Borok, President and CEO of leading global commercial real estate services firm Colliers, David Choate of its Portsmouth, N.H., office has been inducted into the 2023 Everest Club. The Everest Club recognizes the top 10% of all Colliers professionals in brokerage, valuation, and corporate solutions in the U.S. based on revenue production.

“David had another spectacular year in 2023. He continually attains excellence by demonstrating a production level that everyone in the company strives for,” according to Bob Rohrer, Managing Director of Colliers New Hampshire office.

Choate is the Executive Vice President and a principal of the New Hampshire office. His brokerage expertise covers the sale, leasing, and valuation of office, industrial, and investment properties, as well as commercial land tracts in the Portsmouth and Dover submarkets.

Choate was also recognized by the Colliers New Hampshire and Maine offices as its Top Producer for 2023, which he has earned six times in the last decade. Additionally, Choate and his colleague, Abby Bachman, won the Colliers New Hampshire and Maine ‘Deal of the Year Award’ for the sale of Mill Plaza in Durham, NH, for $8.8 million.

James McGrail of Hampton named a Corporator for New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp

HAMPTON — New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp announced its new Corporators who were recently confirmed by vote at the NHMB Annual Meeting: Michael Bourbeau of Bow, William Gurney of Candia, Toutou Marsden of Chichester, James McGrail of Hampton, Scott Weden of Plymouth and Leigh Willey of Center Harbor.

Jim McGrail serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the University System of New Hampshire (USNH) since 2015. In this position, he is responsible for the strategic direction of human resources throughout the system which includes the University of New Hampshire, Plymouth State University, Keene State College, and the System Office. He and his team serve in an advisory and collaborative capacity to each of the institutions and the Board of Trustees. In his role, McGrail also serves as a staff liaison to the USNH Board of Trustees on all HR matters and chair of the Human Resources Executive Council and System Human Resources Council. McGrail has 35 successful years in human resources at large, diverse, global organizations both public and private and during his career has also managed over 50 acquisitions working cross-functionally to ensure proper due diligence, business continuity and effective integration. The last 20 years have been in senior human resources leadership roles leading and driving global, strategic initiatives. For more information, visit nhmutual.com.

Sail Portsmouth welcomes new Board Members

PORTSMOUTH — The Sail Portsmouth Board of Directors is welcoming three new members and saying goodbye to one long-standing board member. In March, William (Bill) Mathers, Sara Cassinelli, and Geoff Youngclaus, CPA joined the Sail Portsmouth Board of Directors.

At the same time, Phil von Hemert, Board Chair stepped off the board after 10 years of service. Von Hemert began his involvement with the organization in 2014 as a “Ship Chaser” to identify and contract ships for the Sail Portsmouth Tall Ship Event. He then joined the Sail Portsmouth Board of Directors in 2017.

Sail Portsmouth is always looking to add new members to the Board of Directors. They are currently looking for specific skillsets, including marketing, event planning, and fundraising and development.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Names to Know: Meet the new professionals on the Seacoast