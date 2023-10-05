Names to Know: Meet the new professionals on the Seacoast

Justin Pollard joins Anne Erwin Sotheby's International Realty

Justin Pollard

YORK and OGUNQUIT, Maine – Anne Erwin Sotheby's International Realty announces the latest addition to its esteemed team, as Justin Pollard, a lifelong resident of Ogunquit, joins as a seasoned real estate professional.

Pollard launched his real estate career in 2018, driven by his deep-rooted connection to the Southern Maine community and his desire to help people achieve their property goals. Having developed a strong foundation in the industry, Pollard's expertise goes beyond traditional real estate practices. His remarkable background as an accomplished athlete and cryptocurrency entrepreneur sets him apart, infusing his approach with tenacity, dedication, and a flair for creativity.

Linda Briggs, Broker/Owner of Anne Erwin Sotheby's International Realty, expressed her enthusiasm about Justin's addition to the team: "We are delighted to welcome Justin to our esteemed firm. His unique blend of real estate acumen, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to client success align perfectly with our values. We are confident that his expertise will further elevate the services we offer to our discerning clientele."

Pollard shares in his excitement about joining Anne Erwin Sotheby's International Realty: "It's an honor to be a part of a renowned firm that solidifies my dedication to excellence and client satisfaction. I look forward to leveraging my skills and experiences to provide innovative solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our clients. My goal is to create lasting relationships built on trust, and I am eager to contribute to the continued success of Anne Erwin Sotheby's International Realty."

Beyond his exceptional real estate insights, Pollard's foray into cryptocurrency investing has equipped him with a unique perspective that he applies to his work. As an early crypto investor, he recognized the potential of digital currency and successfully launched Crypto Day One, a cryptocurrency training platform aimed at empowering beginner investors. This entrepreneurial mindset enables Justin to identify opportunities and transform them into prosperous ventures, ultimately benefiting his clients in their property transactions.

Pollard's possesses a track record of guiding clients through complex negotiations with ease, and his ability to streamline the real estate process ensures a seamless experience for buyers and sellers alike. Whether clients are first-time homebuyers, seasoned investors, or individuals looking to sell their properties, Pollard's unwavering dedication to their best interests sets him apart and make him an invaluable addition to the Anne Erwin Sotheby's International Realty team.

Seacoast Outright appoints new Executive Director

PORTSMOUTH — The Board of Directors of Seacoast Outright announces the appointment of Heidi Carrington Heath as the new Executive Director for the organization. Carrington Heath’s selection follows an extensive search to locate the right mix of organizational management and programming skills combined with personal passion and commitment to Outright’s mission.

"There's never been a more important time to support our LGBTQ+ youth on the Seacoast," Carrington Heath said. "They've had an especially difficult couple of years, and we plan to continue to expand our programming and outreach to meet their needs."

Carrington Heath has worked in the LGBTQ+ movement for nearly 20 years. "A cornerstone of my career has been helping others be their truest selves" she said. "It is an honor to do this work in a new way in the community I have called home for nearly a decade." She is looking forward to working with the Seacoast community to continue strong programming, outreach, care, and resources for LGBTQ+ youth, their family, friends, and allies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Heidi on board!” said Board Chair Michael Haley. “Seacoast Outright has made enormous strides in the past few years. We are confident that Heidi’s experience and passion will solidify the progress we have made and propel us into our organization’s next chapter.”

Parker Scheer Attorney Amanda M. Frederick appointed County Governor for Rockingham County with the New Hampshire Association for Justice

PORTSMOUTH – Boston personal injury law firm Parker Scheer LLP announces that attorney Amanda M. Frederick was appointed the County Governor for Rockingham County with the New Hampshire Association for Justice (NHAJ). A statewide professional association of trial attorneys, the NHAJ works to protect constitutional rights and helps ensure people have a fair chance to receive justice through the legal system when they have been harmed by the acts of others. The NHAJ Board of Governors provides insight and guidance to the overall goals of the organization, and helps ensure attorneys have access to the services they need to fight for the rights of their clients.

A longtime New Hampshire resident, Frederick works in Parker Scheer’s Portsmouth office. She focuses her practice on a wide range of personal injury matters including automobile accidents, slip and falls, premises liability, products liability, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse/neglect cases, wrongful death claims and general civil litigation. She is licensed to practice in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine and has litigation experience in the state and federal courts in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Frederick is actively involved in the New Hampshire legal community. In addition to the New Hampshire Association for Justice, Frederick is a member of the New Hampshire Bar Association serving on the New Lawyers Committee, the New Hampshire Women’s Bar Association and the Rockingham County Bar Association.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Names to Know: Meet the new professionals on the Seacoast