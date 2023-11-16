Names to Know: Meet the new professionals on the Seacoast

Great Bay Stewards announce new slate of Officers and newest Board Member

GREENLAND — The Great Bay Stewards Board of Trustees announce the nomination of three new members to its board. At the October board meeting Jodi Landry, Andrew Samonas and Roger Stephenson were all elected to three year terms with the non-profit organization.

Jodi Landry

Landry is the branch manager of Stratham’s Kennebunk Savings Bank and first met Board Treasurer Kenny Ernstoff when the Stewards were exploring switching banks. "I think our personalities clicked and from that day, the relationship began," she says. "In one of my most stressful days, I was given the opportunity to tour the Reserve with some of my colleagues. To say it was the most welcoming tour is an understatement.” Kennebunk Savings Bank has been a major partner in the Stewards and Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve’s campaign to open public access at Glenn Cove in Greenland, N.H. “I can’t wait to see the finished project and know that this place will be available for others that can use that spot in their life," says Landry.

Andrew Samonas

Samonas is a Portsmouth resident who runs Samonas Realty & Development and owns The Davenport Inn. "Growing up in Greenland at the foot of Great Bay was impactful for me as I was able to learn, firsthand and dirty-handed, what went on below the surface of this beautiful body of water," he says. "As kids, we would play in the muck of low tide, searching for horseshoe crabs, sunfish, and anything slimy. Great Bay has been, and always will be a resource that I enjoy showing off to anyone who will listen and that is why involvement with Great Bay Stewards is valuable to me."

Roger Stephenson

Stephenson is a resident of Stratham, N.H., who is the Northeast Regional Advocacy Director for the Climate & Energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists. A graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a Masters in Wildlife Biology, Roger’s work on conservation in the state can be seen through his efforts with the Southeast Land Trust, Coastal Adaptation Workgroup, N.H. Coastal Risks and Hazards Commission, and the N.H. ad hoc greenhouse gas emissions commission. He been extremely active in climate work in the region and the board is looking forward to having him be a part of its Advocacy and Outreach Committee.

The Stewards also elected their officers for the 2023-2024 term. Steve Paquette was elected chair, Deborah Alberts was reelected as vice chair, Kenny Ernstoff will serve as Treasurer, and Val Shelton as Secretary.

David Krempels Brain Injury Center announces newest addition to their team

Ashley Healy

PORTSMOUTH — David Krempels Brain Injury Center announced the newest addition to their team, Ashley Healy, who joins them as the Director of Development. With a wealth of experience in fundraising and marketing, Ashley is set to bring her unique skills to the table when working to enhance KBIC's philanthropic initiatives.

Healy 's most recent role was as the Associate Director of The Exeter Fund at Phillips Exeter Academy, where she played a crucial role in advancing the institution’s philanthropic endeavors. Her thoughtful and strategic approach significantly contributed to the success of their fundraising initiatives.

Prior to her tenure at the Academy, Healy accumulated over a decade of experience in marketing, and is an expert in audience engagement, strategic messaging, and leveraging technology to amplify organizational impact. In 2015, Healy co-founded her own fundraising software company, emphasizing data-driven fundraising and the positive use of technology for the greater good.

A proud graduate of Saint Michael’s College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Communications, Healy is enthusiastic about leading KBIC’s development program and ensuring a lasting impact for every KBIC member.

"We extend a warm and enthusiastic welcome to Ashley as she fills this integral role and becomes a part of the KBIC family," remarked KBIC Executive Director Renée Couture. "Her extensive background in fundraising and marketing, paired with a passion for supporting not-for-profit missions, aligns perfectly with KBIC's values. We are excited to witness the innovative and impactful contributions she will make in her role as Director of Development."

Healy 's commitment to excellence and her proven track record in philanthropy make her a valuable addition to the KBIC team. We eagerly anticipate working with her and the positive impact she will have on our organization and the community we serve.

