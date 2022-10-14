U.S. markets closed

Namkeen market in India to grow by USD 2.88 Bn, Rising retail space in tier-II and tier-III cities of India to boost market growth - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The namkeen market in India is expected to grow by USD 2.88 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the Rising retail space in tier-II and tier-III cities of India. In addition, the is anticipated to boost the growth of the Namkeen Market in India.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Namkeen Market in India 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Namkeen Market in India 2022-2026

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Namkeen Market in India as a part of the global Packaged Foods & Meats market within the global Consumer Staples market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Namkeen Market in India throughout the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.

Namkeen Market in India Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the internet and direct marketing retail market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Buy a sample report.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Major Five Namkeen in India Companies:

  • Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of namkeen such as yumstix, Punjabi tadka, tikha mitha mix, banana wafers, gippi noodles, and many more.

  • Bikaji Foods International Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of namkeen such as southern express, fatafat bhelpuri, Mangalore mix, crusty nuts, masala boondi, and many more.

  • Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of food products such as sweets, cakes, chats, pastries, and snacks.

  • Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd: The company offers a wide range of namkeen such as bhujia sev, bhel puri, aloo bhujia, tasty nuts, moong dal, lemon bhel, and many more.

  • ITC Ltd.: The company offers namkeen such as Bingo potato chips salted, Bingo potato chips cream and onion, Bingo potato chips masala, and many more.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Poultry Brooders, Feeders, and Waterers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market is projected to grow by USD 17.86 billion with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Soy Flour Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The soy flour market share is expected to increase by USD 852.84 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31%.

Namkeen Market In India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%

Market growth 2022-2026

$2.88 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.42

Regional analysis

India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd., Bikaji Foods International Ltd., Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd., Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd, ITC Ltd., Kaka Halwai , KIPPS , Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., and Prataap Snacks Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Indian and ethnic snacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Western snacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd.

  • Bikaji Foods International Ltd.

  • Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd.

  • Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd

  • ITC Ltd.

  • Kaka Halwai

  • KIPPS

  • Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Prataap Snacks Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/namkeen-market-in-india-to-grow-by-usd-2-88-bn-rising-retail-space-in-tier-ii-and-tier-iii-cities-of-india-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301648935.html

SOURCE Technavio

