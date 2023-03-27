U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.25
    +14.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,545.00
    +111.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,910.50
    +20.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.30
    +10.60 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.57
    +0.31 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.10
    -22.70 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.23 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0770
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.22
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4380
    +0.7370 (+0.56%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,926.34
    +242.90 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.92
    -11.47 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.54
    +38.09 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Nammos to Expand into Hospitality Sphere with Launch of Nammos Hotels & Resorts

PR Newswire
·6 min read

 A Joint Venture Between Alpha Dhabi and Monterock International, ADMO is Set to Open Nammos Hotel and Resort Properties in Mykonos, Maldives and Abu Dhabi

LONDON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to announce the launch of Nammos Hotels & Resorts. Adding another layer to Nammos World, the new hospitality brand is a result of ADMO - a joint venture between Alpha Dhabi and Monterock International. Encapsulating the effortless exclusivity and service Nammos and its iconic beachside restaurants have become synonymous with over the past 20 years, the hotels and resorts will provide a holistic hospitality experience befitting of the international jet-set. Opening its doors on the golden sands of Psarou beach this summer, Nammos Hotel Mykonos will mark the brand's first property, with resorts in the Maldives and Abu Dhabi on the horizon.

Nammos Hotels &amp; Resorts
Nammos Hotels & Resorts

Catering to the most sophisticated of travellers and stylish sybarites, Nammos Hotels & Resorts will provide an unrivalled and genuine hospitality experience that mirrors elements of the existing Nammos offerings, whilst evoking a true sense of laid-back luxury. An establishment that never ceases to evolve, Nammos began as a traditional tavern the beach of Psarou in Mykonos 20 years ago and has since transformed into a world class destination that redefines beach life. The pivot into hotels and resorts marks an ambitious and scalable plan from Alpha Dhabi and Monterock International to extend Nammos World's reach and global footprint, whilst diversifying its offering, further establishing its reputation as a luxury hospitality brand that provides an unrivalled culinary experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Zannis Fratzeskos, founding partner of Nammos World, said: "Over the last decade we've mastered the art of creating a daytime experience like no other, and are delighted that  Alpha Dhabi and Monterock International have set a vision to further fortify the Nammos World brand with the launch of Nammos Hotels & Resorts. The properties are set to embody the lifestyle we've created within an unrivalled hospitality experience, and we're excited for Nammos' global customers to experience the brand within a hotel setting."

"All of us at Monterock International are thrilled to be partnering with Alpha Dhabi via our recent joint venture ADMO and honoured to be building upon Nammos World's existing lifestyle offerings. We hope to capture the exclusive ambience Nammos World has created over the last 20 years within a hotel setting and are excited for guests to experience this first hand." comments Alfredo Longo, CEO of Monterock International.

At Nammos Hotels & Resorts the guest experience will take centre stage through world-class entertainment, signature gastronomy and unfaltering attention to detail. Providing a chic and sophisticated haven, international travellers are invited to escape fast paced city life by reconnecting with the ones who mean the most and forming new connections with an eclectic and hedonistic set. Each property will be designed to the very highest standard, provide the finest service and offer otherworldly experiences that reflect the destination they're set within. Guests will have exclusive access to Nammos World's unparalleled gastronomic, retail and wellness offerings.

For more information on Nammos Hotels & Resorts please visit nammoshotels.com and follow @nammoshotels

Nammos Hotels and Resorts

Adding another layer to Nammos World's existing lifestyle offerings, Nammos Hotels and Resorts (NHR) is a new hospitality brand from ADMO - a joint venture between Alpha Dhabi and Monterock International. Encapsulating the effortless exclusivity, the brand's iconic beachside restaurants have become synonymous with over the past 20 years, the hotels and resorts will provide a holistic hospitality experience befitting of the international jet-set. The group draws on its rich history in Mykonos, embodying the charm of this ultimate island destination and providing a one-of-a-kind, luxury experience for all who visit. Light-hearted and vibrant, each stay evokes endless joy that will keep guests coming back again and again. NHR balances a contemporary approach to hospitality with tradition, expressed through its best-in-class dining experiences and unfaltering attention to detail. Lively and cosmopolitan, the brand is intentional in every facet of expression, spanning wellness, dining, retail, art & culture, bespoke experiences, and now, luxury hotels.

Nammos World

Promises a memorable experience offering impeccable services, exquisite tastes and prestigious shops. Situated on the cosmopolitan beach of Psarou, Nammos opened in summer 2003, setting high standards for a relaxing beach life. Making the headlines and redefining beach life, Nammos is a point of reference not only across the Mediterranean Sea but globally. Every summer more than 2,500 visitors and celebrities visit Nammos restaurant daily on the trendy Psarou beach. The eclectic beach life also includes exquisite facilities and services, enticing flavours and gastronomic sensory experiences from all over the world, full of fresh fish from the Aegean Sea along with innovative Mediterranean dishes. An intriguing world of trends, exclusive services and vibrant celebrations that attract vacationers universally. Nammos restaurant is a unique destination for bespoke events. Nammos has been chosen as the venue for several stunning wedding receptions, impeccable corporate events, exclusive fashion shows and outstanding Gala dinners, which were all characterised by the unparalleled bespoke services and attention to detail. The Nammos legacy continues in Jumeriah Beach with Nammos Dubai where guests can enjoy the legendary Nammos gastronomy, relaxed atmosphere and exceptionally stylish beach life. Further locations in London and Cannes are currently under development. For more information visit www.nammos.com

Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH)

Alpha Dhabi Holding, the UAE listed conglomerate, was established in 2013 and is one of the fastest growing Abu Dhabi based investment holding companies, with more than 150 businesses spread across healthcare, renewable energy, petrochemical and other industries as well as real estate, construction and hospitality. With over 100,000 employees, ADH is a strategic contributor to the UAE economy and is committed to drive continuous growth for its stakeholders through investments in emerging business, supporting innovation and diversity. For more information, please visit www.alphadhabi.com

Monterock International

Monterock International is a progressive, multinational, private equity holding company with a strong global presence which is reflected in its diverse investment portfolio. With 25 years' experience in multiple key markets, Monterock International is a reliable and innovative investment partner with a focus on areas, such as hospitality, food & beverage, real estate, finance, industrial technology and sustainability. For more information, visit: www.monterock.com.

For image enquiries and press visit requests, please contact the team

at Fox Communications

nammos@foxcomms.com

0203 405 9370

www.foxcomms.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040267/Nammos_Hotel_Mykonos.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040270/Nammos_Resort_Maldives.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040271/Nammos_Hotels_Resorts_Logo.jpg

Nammos Hotels &amp; Resorts
Nammos Hotels & Resorts
Nammos Hotels &amp; Resorts Logo
Nammos Hotels & Resorts Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nammos-to-expand-into-hospitality-sphere-with-launch-of-nammos-hotels--resorts-301781827.html

SOURCE Nammos Hotels & Resorts

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Hack to Help You Get the Best Price On a Royal Caribbean Cruise

    After sailing every class in the Royal Caribbean fleet, this experienced cruiser has a clear way you can get the most for your vacation dollar.

  • Carnival Cruise Line Provides Clarity On Two Controversial Policies

    The cruise line's brand ambassador has shed light on two key areas passengers have big questions about.

  • Southwest Airlines Tries Another Fix For a Big Boarding Problem

    When you check into your flight, Southwest assigns you to the A, B, or C boarding groups and gives you a number 1-60. If, for example, you are traveling with a friend who has a much later boarding number, is it okay to save a middle seat for that person? Generally, that's okay because middle seats are less desirable, but technically it's not allowed.

  • United Airlines seeks to launch commercial flying taxi service in Chicago within 2 years

    United Airlines has partnered with Archer Aviation and plans to launch an electric flying air taxi service between O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and downtown Vertiport Chicago in 2025.

  • Saudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewAmmar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder, has resigned just days after his comments helped trigger a slump in the stock and bonds that prompted the Swiss government to step in

  • 'A serious problem': Big South Korean auto firms face heat as State Farm, Progressive now refuse to cover certain models — here’s why these cars are too risky to insure

    This is a TikTok challenge you don’t want to get behind.

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s div

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Children's Place recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank which was seized by regulators following a run on the lender.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewThe Raleigh, North Carolina-based bank entered into a purchase and assumption agreement f

  • Elon Musk Suffers a Huge Loss

    Five months after buying Twitter for $44 billion, the billionaire estimates that the platform is worth just $20 billion.

  • Tesla Aggressively Increases Production

    Tesla wants to continue to dominate the automotive industry in the coming years. After seeing the rivals get closer, Elon Musk's group has unleashed an offensive in recent months to repel them. Tesla has lowered the prices of all its models, from the popular Model 3 and Model Y to the very luxurious Model X and Model S.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Silicon Valley Bank Sale Close; Microsoft, Tesla Near Buy Points

    Dow Jones futures rose slightly Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. Headlines have been relatively modest so far this weekend, though a deal may be close for FDIC-controlled Silicon Valley Bank. A stock market rally attempt is ongoing, but the indexes have been volatile while breadth has been narrow.

  • Panic Around Deutsche Bank Being The 'Next Credit Suisse' Spreads

    The fall of 167-year-old Credit Suisse , which UBS committed to acquire on March 19, has thrown the European banking world in crisis. Shares of Stoxx Europe 600, which is made up of the 600 biggest banks in Europe, are down 4% from a month ago while German giant Deutsche Bank 's stock has been falling for three consecutive days. Over the last few years, Deutsche Bank in particular has been through a lot of tumult.

  • I'm Buying Doug Kass' Case for Schwab

    Real Money writer Doug Kass made mention this week a few times that he is building up a position in Charles Schwab Corporation . The stock has dropped some 30% since the implosion earlier this month in Silicon Valley Bank . Insiders have purchased over $6 million shares in aggregate since SVB's debacle.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says Earnings Are Next Risk to Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson — among the most prominent bearish voices on US stocks — says turmoil in the banking sector has left earnings guidance looking too high, putting sanguine stock markets at risk of sharp declines.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That De

  • Jack Ma Returns to China. What It Means for Alibaba Stock.

    Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma returns to China after spending roughly a year overseas, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • 5 Things to Invest in When a Recession Hits

    When the market is soaring, it's easy to forget that what goes up can also come down. But economic slowdowns tend to be cyclical, which means that another recession is in the future. Whether it's fast-approaching or still a ways off, it's … Continue reading → The post 5 Things to Invest in When a Recession Hits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.