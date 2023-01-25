U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

Namogoo Announces New Integration With Google Cloud to Shed New Light on the Customer Journey

Namogoo
·3 min read

Namogoo and Google Integration

Namogoo and Google Integration
Namogoo and Google Integration

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namogoo, the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, has integrated with Google Cloud to add new layers to the customer journey that digital executives, marketing and data teams are currently lacking.

Namogoo provides a new generation of data points and segments that are unique in the industry and do not rely on cookies and visitor history. Namogoo will now offer its SaaS platform on Google Cloud's trusted infrastructure and will integrate with Google Cloud services, including BigQuery, Looker, Dataflow and Pub/Sub, enabling website owners and digital teams to more easily integrate data, analyze it in BigQuery, and generate real-time insights and predictions. This builds upon Namogoo's existing integrations with Google Analytics and Google Ads.

Namogoo's technology brings together commonly used data on mobile devices, consumer habits, commerce behavior, and the environment to help businesses understand the impact such variables have on the overall customer journey. From predicted lifetime value to probability of abandonment, and through connection speed and device efficiency, Namogoo's unique, commerce-oriented data points and segments help paint a clearer picture of the customer. Combining these insights with Contentsquare's holistic view of the digital customer experience allows teams to unlock a greater understanding of their digital visitors, fueling smarter optimization and more impactful personalization.

With customer experience as the key competitive differentiator for businesses today, understanding how high-value customers behave and what they expect from the online experience is critical to boosting customer happiness, building greater digital trust, and driving digital revenue growth.

Namogoo's integration with Google Cloud helps businesses allocate advertising budgets more effectively and significantly increase their return on ad spend by identifying gold populations that convert higher - in real time. It also identifies populations that do not convert and areas that need to be fixed.

Namogoo sees a natural fit in Google Cloud, due to the ability of Google Cloud's products and infrastructure to handle the large volumes of data and the ability to take action in real-time.

Namogoo's technology runs on 1.5 Billion unique monthly visitors of leading companies including M&S, Argos, Asics, Carhartt, 1-800-contacts, Eddie Bauer, Dollar Shave Club and many others, and is applicable to various industries such as retail, commerce, CPG, travel, marketplaces and fintech.

About Namogoo

Namogoo is the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, helping over 1,000 unstoppable brands shape their customer journeys to fit each and every shopper's needs. Namogoo's platform autonomously adapts to each customer visit in real-time, lifting conversion rates and revenue while maintaining e-commerce retailers' margins and bolstering brand equity. Namogoo is available on all major e-commerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Magneto - serving over a thousand global brands of all sizes.

Contact Information:
Ohad Greenshpan
Co-founder & CTO of Namogoo
ohad@namogoo.com

