The NAMPT inhibitors market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 15.08% during the period 2029-2040, claims Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis
·5 min read
Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis

NAMPT inhibitors have demonstrated the potential to treat multiple oncological indications, including leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma; once approved, these therapies are likely to capture a significant market share

London, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “NAMPT Inhibitors Market, 2022-2040” report to its list of offerings

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death; given the fact that the current treatment options have proven to be inadequate, especially for the treatment of late-stage cancers, there is a high demand for highly effective therapeutics. NAMPT inhibitors interfere with the metabolism of NAD+, which is known to be the fuel for tumor cells. This notion has encouraged several researchers to conduct extensive studies for the development of novel and efficacious therapy candidates. Hence, we anticipate the NAMPT inhibitors market to grow at a healthy pace in the foreseen future.

To order this 105+ page report, which features 125+ figures and 30+ tables, please visit
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/nampt-inhibitors-market.html

Key Market Insights

Presently, a number of NAMPT inhibitor candidates are under development

About 55% of the pipeline candidates are currently being evaluated in clinical stages of development. Further, it is worth mentioning that close to 80% of the NAMPT inhibitors are small molecules.

Presently, various companies claim to be engaged in the development of NAMPT inhibitors
The market is currently dominated by the presence of mid-sized companies (50%), followed by small players (20%). In addition, more than 35% of the industry stakeholders were established post 2010.

Partnership activity in this field has increased at a CAGR of 10.72%, between 2014 and 2022
Product development and commercialization agreements (50%) emerged as the most common type of partnership model adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry. In addition, nearly 40% of the total deals were established post 2019.

~USD 880 million invested by both private and public investors in companies focused on the development of such NAMPT inhibitors

The maximum amount was raised through awards / grants and IPOs (39% each), followed by venture capital rounds (12%) and debt financing (5%), till 2022.

Over 35 grants were awarded for research related to NAMPT inhibitors, since 2019
Close to 60% of the total amount was awarded under the R01 mechanism (which supports research projects). The NHLBI, NINDS, NIA and NIDDK emerged as key organizations that have offered financial support for time periods exceeding 5 years.

65+ articles related to NAMPT inhibitors have been published between 2010 and 2022
Majority (87%) of the articles published in this domain were research papers, followed by abstracts (10%). It is important to note that more than 50% of the total number of articles were published post 2017.

Drug failure analysis is used to comprehend the factors responsible for the discontinuation of trials evaluating first generation NAMPT inhibitors

The framework enables detailed assessment of discontinued drugs and terminated trials, providing information on the phase of discontinuation, trial status of discontinuation, route of administration, target indication, reason for discontinuation, affiliated stakeholders and type of sponsor.
FDA approval strategies can be used by developers to enhance the chances of success of their drug candidate’s approval
The proprietary framework evaluates clinical stage NAMPT inhibitors, based on 5+ parameters, including accumulating clinical evidence, obtaining awards / grants, targeting multiple indications, expanding intellectual capital and forging new partnerships. Further, it provides diverse approval strategies followed by drug developers, applicable across different stages of a development cycle.

North America is anticipated to capture more than 65% of the market share, by 2040
In 2040, the market revenues are likely to be driven by the sales of small molecules (94%) being developed as NAMPT inhibitors. Further, sales of therapeutics targeting Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma are likely to contribute to a majority share (85%) of revenues, in the long term.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/nampt-inhibitors-market.html

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the leading players engaged in the development of NAMPT inhibitors?

  • What are the factors responsible for the discontinuation of trials evaluating first generation NAMPT inhibitors?

  • What are the general strategies followed by developers for obtaining the USFDA approval for their products?

  • What types of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

  • For which disease indications are NAMPT inhibitors being developed?

  • Who are the key investors in the NAMPT inhibitors domain?

  • What is the evolving trend of publications focused on NAMPT inhibitors?

  • What are the major trends that have been observed across social media platforms?

  • What are the key value drivers that are likely to influence the evolution of NAMPT inhibitors market?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the NAMPT inhibitors market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Molecule

  • Small Molecules

  • Biologics

Therapeutic Area

  • Oncological Disorders

  • Respiratory Disorders

Target Indication

  • Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

  • Hodgkin Lymphoma

  • Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

  • Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Line of Treatment

  • 1st Line of Treatment

  • 2nd Line of Treatment

Route of Administration

  • Oral

  • Intravenous

Key Geographies 

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia

  • Rest of the World

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related its product portfolio, patent portfolio, recent developments (including partnerships and collaborations) and an informed future outlook.

  • Antengene Therapeutics

  • Aqualung Therapeutics

  • OncoTartis

  • Onxeo

  • Karyopharm Therapeutics

For additional details, please visit 
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/nampt-inhibitors-market.html
or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

  1. The Vaccine Adjuvants Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

  2. RNAi Market: Therapeutics and Technologies (Focus on siRNA, miRNA, shRNA and DNA) (3rd Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

  3. Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

  4. Aptamers: Therapeutics, Technologies and Services Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

  5. Subcutaneous Biologics, Technologies and Drug Delivery Systems Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

  6. Next Generation Complement Therapeutics Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

CONTACT: Gaurav Chaudhary gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com Roots Analysis A430, 4th Floor, Bestech Business Towers, Sector 66, Mohali, India sales@rootsanalysis.com +1 (415) 800 3415 +44 (122) 391 1091 Web: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/ LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/roots-analysis Twitter: https://twitter.com/RootsAnalysis


