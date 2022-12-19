NAMPT (Nicotinamide Phosphoribosyltransferase) Inhibitors Markets, 2040 with Profiles of Antengene Therapeutics, Aqualung Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, OncoTartis, & Onxeo

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NAMPT Inhibitors Market, Distribution by Type of Molecule, Therapeutic Area, Indication, Route of Administration, Line of Treatment, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "NAMPT Inhibitors Market" report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of NAMPT inhibitors in the healthcare domain, till 2040. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this market space.

Globally, cancer is one of the leading causes of death; in 2020, about 10 million cancer related deaths were reported. Further, according to a study published in American Cancer Society Journal, by 2040, the number of cancer cases is projected to reach over 28 million, indicating a cumulative growth of nearly 47%, since 2020.

The continuous growth in the number of cancer patients imposes a huge burden, in terms of finances as well as resources, on the overall healthcare system. In this context, it is worth mentioning that the annual expenditure associated with cancer care is more than USD 200 billion, in the US alone.

Given the fact that majority of the current treatment options for cancer have proven to be inadequate, especially for late-stage cancers, there is a high demand for highly effective therapeutics. Over time, many research studies have demonstrated that NAMPT (Nicotinamide Phosphoribosyl Transferase) can interfere with the metabolism of NAD+, which is known to be the fuel for tumor cells; this notion has encouraged several researchers to conduct extensive studies for the development of novel and efficacious drug candidates, such as NAMPT inhibitors.

NAMPT inhibitors are being evaluated to target a wide range of indications, primarily focusing on oncological disorders. Given the encouraging research outcomes, the domain has attracted the attention of many private and public investors who have made investments worth more than USD 650 million, since 2018. Driven by the increasing R&D activity, promising clinical data and financial support from investors, the NAMPT inhibitors market is anticipated to grow at a commendable pace in the mid to long-term.

The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity related to NAMPT inhibitors market across type of molecule (small molecules and biologics), therapeutic area (oncological and respiratory disorders), indication (non-hodgkin lymphoma, hodgkin lymphoma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and acute myeloid leukemia), route of administration (oral and intravenous), line of treatment (1st line and 2nd line), and key geographical regions.

Scope of the Report

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of NAMPT targeting drug candidates that are currently being researched in pre-clinical and clinical studies, featuring an elaborate analysis of such therapies based on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development (preclinical, phase I, phase I/II and phase II), type of molecule (small molecules and biologics), route of administration (oral and intravenous), target indication (acute myeloid leukemia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, hodgkin lymphoma, and non-hodgkin lymphoma), line of treatment (1st line and 2nd line) and type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy).

An elaborate analysis of recent partnerships and collaborations that have been inked by several stakeholders engaged in the domain of NAMPT inhibitors since 2022, including a brief description of the various partnership models adopted (including product development and commercialization agreement, product development, manufacturing and commercialization agreement, mergers and research and development agreement).

An insightful analysis of recent funding instances that have been reported by several players engaged in the NAMPT inhibitors domain, including details on the year of funding, amount received and type of funding (awards / grants, venture series, initial public offering, secondary offerings, debt financing and other equity).

An in-depth analysis on various grants, since the year 2022, received by players engaged in this field based on year of award, amount awarded, funding institute, activity code, focus area, recipient organizations, support period, type of grant application, and prominent program officers.

An insightful company competitiveness analysis of NAMPT inhibitor targeting therapy developers, based on several relevant parameters, such as the firm's portfolio strength (taking into consideration number of drugs in pipeline, phase of development and type of molecule), partnership strength (in terms of the number of partnerships established and partnership year) and funding strength (in terms of number of funding instances, amount of funding, year of funding, type of funding and number of lead investors).

Elaborate profiles of prominent players that are engaged in the development of NAMPT inhibitors, featuring a brief overview of the company, along with information on financials, product portfolio, patent portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed analysis of several peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on NAMPT inhibitors, over last 12 years, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication and popular keywords.

An analysis of the global events attended by industry players, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of event, event platform, type of event, leading presenters (in terms of number of participations) and leading players (in terms of number of participations).

An analysis of prevalent and emerging trends related to NAMPT inhibitors as represented on the social media platform, Twitter, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of tweet, top users and emerging focus areas.

An in-depth analysis focused on NAMPT inhibitors that failed to progress to later stages of clinical development, based on various relevant parameters, such as phase of discontinuation, target indication, route of administration and type of molecule.

A proprietary analysis on various competitive strategies that can be implemented by drug developers engaged in this domain, to expedite the FDA approval process for their proprietary products; it includes information on several relevant parameters, such as clinical evidence, awards / grants, research findings, partnerships, other financial support received and others.

A detailed market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the NAMPT inhibitors in the healthcare market, over the period 2022-2040, based on several relevant parameters, such as target patient population, likely launch year of therapy candidates, approval timeline of drugs, likely price points and expected rates of adoption, across various geographical regions.

Frequently Answered Questions

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of NAMPT inhibitors?

What types of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders engaged in this industry?

Who are the key investors in the NAMPT inhibitors domain?

What is the evolving trend of publications focused on NAMPT inhibitors?

What are the prominent reasons for failure of such therapeutics in their respective clinical / preclinical studies?

What are the strategic initiatives undertaken by players engaged in this market space related to research and development of NAMPT inhibitors?

What are the key value drivers that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Overview of NAMPT Inhibitors

2.2. Key Historical Events Related to NAMPT Inhibitors

2.3. NAMPT Inhibitors: Recent Activity

2.4. NAMPT Inhibitors: Mechanism of Action

2.5. NAMPT Inhibitors: Key Target Indications

3. MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. NAMPT Inhibitors: Pipeline Review

3.2. NAMPT Inhibitors: Developer Landscape

4. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

4.1. NAMPT Inhibitors: Partnerships and Collaborations

5. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS

5.1. NAMPT Inhibitors: Funding and Investments

6. GRANTS ANALYSIS

6.1. Scope and Methodology

6.2. NAMPT Inhibitors: List of Grants Awarded by National Institutes of Health

7. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS

7.1. Key Assumptions and Parameters

7.2. Methodology

7.3. Benchmarking of Portfolio Strength

7.4. Benchmarking of Partnership Activity

7.5. Benchmarking of Funding Activity

7.6. Benchmarking of Portfolio Strength

7.7. NAMPT Inhibitors: Company Competitiveness Analysis

8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Antengene Therapeutics

8.2. Aqualung Therapeutics

8.3. Karyopharm Therapeutics

8.4. OncoTartis

8.5. Onxeo

9. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

9.1. Methodology and Key Parameters

9.2. NAMPT Inhibitors: List of Publications

10. GLOBAL EVENTS ANALYSIS

10.1. Methodology and Key Parameters

10.2. NAMPT Inhibitors: List of Global Events

11. SOCIAL MEDIA ANALYSIS

11.1. Methodology and Key Parameters

12. DRUG FAILURE ANALYSIS

12.1. Methodology and Key Parameters

12.2. NAMPT Inhibitors: List of Failed Drug Candidates

13. FDA APPROVAL STRATEGIES

13.1. Methodology and Key Parameters

13.2. General Reasons for Failure of Trials Focused on NAMPT Inhibitors and Key Strategies Adopted by Developers

13.3. Drug Specific Business Models followed by Company

13.4. Analysis of Drug Candidates by Business Model

14. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

14.1. Key Assumptions and Parameters

14.2. Forecast Methodology

14.3. Global NAMPT Inhibitors Market, 2027-2040

14.4. List of Forecasted Drugs

14.4.1. OT-82, OncoTartis

14.4.2. ALT-100, Aqualung Therapeutics

14.4.3. ATG-019, Antengene Therapeutics

14.4.4. KPT-9274, Karyopharm Therapeutics

14.5. NAMPT Inhibitors Market: Analysis by Type of Molecule, 2027 and 2040

14.6. NAMPT Inhibitors Market: Analysis by Therapeutic Area, 2027 and 2040

14.7. NAMPT Inhibitors Market: Analysis by Target Indication, 2027 and 2040

14.8. NAMPT Inhibitors Market: Analysis by Line of Treatment, 2027 and 2040

14.9. NAMPT Inhibitors Market: Analysis by Route of Administration, 2027 and 2040

14.10. NAMPT Inhibitors: Market Share of Key Players

14.11. NAMPT Inhibitors Market: Analysis by Geography, 2030-2040

15. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

16. APPENDIX 1: LIST OF FIGURES

17. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

