NAMUTECH introduces digital transformation vision at 'CES 2022.'

·2 min read

- Smart DX Solution to shift the paradigm for enterprise infrastructure

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMUTECH is introducing the integrated digital transformation solution 'Smart DX Solution' at the world's largest IT convention, 'CES 2022', taking place in Las Vegas, United States, from the 5th to the 7th of January.

The Smart DX Solution, consisting of 4 aspects: the cloud, artificial intelligence, big data, and CMP, is an integrated solution designed based on openness and automation. It is an assembly of the core technologies for digital transformation.

This product provides IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS and provides big data analysis, DevOps, MLOps, and DataOps services. Customers can get their applications up and running faster while reducing maintenance costs and the convenience of adopting a microservices architecture (MSA) or improved cloud infrastructure management and operation.

NetMiner 365, the smart big data product, provides data analysts with a graph machine learning environment. It equips data analysts with self-service machine learning, offers full-featured graph analytics and cutting-edge graph machine learning.

MARTINIE, the smart AI product, enables users to leverage MLOps with end-to-end reusable ML pipeline, an effective ML model management, guaranteed parallel processing and scalability, and teamwork-based apps.

Cocktail Cloud, the smart cloud product, is an enterprise cloud-native platform for digital transformation. It supports various enterprise cloud implementation strategies with on-premise, private, public, hybrid/multi-cloud, and PaaS.

Sinbad, the CMP product, provides a full-stack DevOps management platform. It supports infrastructure for each user application and customized service composition between platform layers.

Through this, customers can operate and maintain the solution they want without being locked into a specific vendor or ecosystem. Cloud computing will enable businesses to reduce upfront IT infrastructure costs. In addition, CI/CD will allow the customers faster and more continuous delivery and distribution. A layer-based security policy is applied on Smart DX Solution to ensure safe and robust data security from physical security to application security.

NAMUTECH CEO Chul Jung said, "The exhibition showcases software solutions for all sizes and types of enterprises. The exhibit's theme is ICT that converges the recently accelerating cloud trend with artificial intelligence, big data, and CMP technology. Different types of customers worldwide can service their products and solutions through integrated solutions. They will be able to experience artificial intelligence, big data, cloud, and CMP technologies and solutions through an integrated platform that can operate various applications with a unified UI/UX in a secure and automated environment."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/namutech-introduces-digital-transformation-vision-at-ces-2022-301456661.html

SOURCE NAMUTECH

