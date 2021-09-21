U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,364.75
    +16.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,001.00
    +162.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,060.00
    +50.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.20
    +10.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.85
    +0.56 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0610 (-4.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.71
    +4.90 (+23.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3655
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5400
    +0.1200 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,839.50
    -5,178.69 (-11.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.34
    -91.04 (-8.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,967.42
    -532.63 (-1.75%)
     

Nan Properties Developer Services Division Announces Newest Project - The Residences at Tiki Island

·4 min read

GALVESTON, TEXAS, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the recent announcement of their Galveston office expansion, Nan and Company Properties Christie's International Real Estate announces their newest development services project for The Residences at Tiki Island. The project will be exclusively marketed by Nan and Company Properties and led by Developer Services Division Executive Vice President, Betty M. Harbourt.

Rendering of The Residences at Tiki Island
Rendering of The Residences at Tiki Island

"The Residences at Tiki Island is the first condominium property on Tiki Island and the first new construction development for the area in over a decade," said Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan and Company Properties. "Galveston has seen an incredible surge in interest from buyers all over the country. With our recent expansion to Galveston, coupled with the expertise of our Developer Services team, we are excited to showcase this property to buyers locally and throughout our expansive CHRISTIE'S International Real Estate network."

Nan Properties Developer Services provides developers a comprehensive and a strategic approach to program development, market launch, and to sustaining sales for a project. This specialized service was created to fill a need in the market for a turnkey approach to working with developers at every stage of the project. As one of the few firms in the country that offer this dedicated service, Nan and Company Properties leverages their local market expertise, as well as their international Christie's affiliate network.

With a dedicated core team of experts led by real estate veteran, Betty M. Harbourt, services are focused on fully supporting the project brand, the developer, and their goals. The team is comprised of dedicated real estate professionals who are assigned a single property to sell. They are highly trained on the fundamentals of selling from floor-plans and early option purchases through a customized sales platform. The team collaborates with the architects to ensure the product offering matches that of the designated target market and oversees and orchestrates the marketing programs and operational needs of the project.

"We are so excited to announce the project and bring this new offering to buyers that are drawn to the area for a second home or boating experience," said Betty Harbourt, Developer Services Division Executive Vice President. "The developers are planning a very unique lifestyle that will provide a new restaurant, boat storage and the lock and leave opportunity of condominium living."

Developed by Austin-based Legend Communities, The Residences at Tiki Island will be the premier Texas Coastal development bringing together luxurious resort amenities into a private residential community. Located just North of the inter-coastal waterway leading into Galveston, the Village of Tiki Island is the perfect oasis for boat lovers, fishing enthusiasts, and beach-goers alike.

The Residences at Tiki Island offers condominiums starting in the $800's and villas starting in the low $1M's. The two-, three-, and four-bedroom condominiums will be available for purchase later this year with the completion planned for late Spring of 2024.

In May of this year, Nan and Company Properties announced the opening of their new office in Galveston. Located in the Diamond Beach Condominium's second floor, the office's founding members consist of Anastasia Gaido, whose family has been a fixture in the Galveston restaurant scene for over 100 years, Courtney Sapio and Ashley Hirsch, who also have strong ties to Galveston Island.

About Nan and Company Properties
Nan and Company Properties, founded by Nancy Almodovar in 2014, is a digital-driven real estate firm with supreme market awareness and focus on customer service. Their services include representing residential buyers and sellers, developer services, builder services, and relocation through their exclusive partnership with LeadingRE.

The company has skyrocketed to the top as Houston's premier luxury real estate firm. In 2019, Nan and Company Properties was named global Affiliate of the Year among Christie's International Real Estate Affiliate network, as well as Best Brokerage Website for 2020 by Houston Agent Magazine. The company was also awarded Houston's Best Realtor Team for the Nan New Home Specialist Team by The Greater Houston Builder's Association, Houston's Best Places to Work by Houston Business Journal, and 2019 Largest Houston-Area Residential Brokerages by Sales Volume by Houston Business Journal. These continuous awards and recognitions allow the firm to further connect buyers and sellers to the world's most exclusive properties. For more information, please call 713.714.6454 or visit www.nanproperties.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information on The Residences at Tiki Island and to register on the buyer's wait list and receive information as it becomes available: http://www.residencesattikiisland.com/

For more information on Nan and Company Developer Services: https://www.nanproperties.com/developer-services/team

Logo
Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nan-properties-developer-services-division-announces-newest-project--the-residences-at-tiki-island-301380945.html

SOURCE Nan and Company Properties

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Evergrande fears sink stock market: Here’s what investors need to know about the teetering property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hid

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Simple physics tells us that what goes up must come down – but sometimes, market forces take what’s gone down and pushes it back up. And that fact helps to outline the basic opportunities investors should look for. In short, what’s needed are stocks that have hit a hard time – but remain fundamentally sound. Prices can rise and fall for a wide range of reasons, and while many times those reasons bode ill for the stock, they don’t always. A bad sales month coinciding with a quarterly report; a se

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Why Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Other Tech Stocks Dropped Today

    What happened  Mounting concerns of a potential financial crisis in China drove investors to reduce risk on Monday. Here's how some of the largest and most popular tech stocks fared today: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), down 2.

  • 15 Best Stocks to Invest in Today According to David Abrams

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best stocks to invest in today according to David Abrams based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Abrams’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Invest in Today According to David […]

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading lower at midday on Monday, amid a broad-based sell-off driven by investor concerns about the deeply indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). As of noon EDT, Ford's share price was down about 5.6% from Friday's close. Investors are concerned about Evergrande: The giant property developer has huge debt that it probably can't service, bankruptcy appears likely, and the Chinese government has hinted that no bailout will be forthcoming.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 7.3% on Monday

    Shares of online betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 7.3% in trading on Monday as investors quickly exited growth stocks. The biggest reason for the drop at DraftKings was the market's sell-off in general. Fear of the financial markets breaking down are high after issues at China Evergrande Group made global headlines over the weekend.

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs Fell Today

    Bank stocks struggled Monday as the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bill, which is often a strong indicator of bank profits, declined as a result of the broader market sell-off.

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Sells Off On China Property Default Fears; These 4 Top Growth Stocks Tumbled

    Dow Jones futures were higher late Monday after the stock market sold off on China property default fears. Apple and Tesla tumbled.

  • 15 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best blue-chip stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Invest In. Many investors consider buying blue-chip stocks to be the safest equity investment in the face of rising inflation, due […]

  • As stocks fall, options traders show no rush to guard against deeper pullback

    U.S. stocks are experiencing the biggest wave of volatility in months but options traders are showing little appetite for more protection, a sign that at least some of them believe the current selloff will be short-lived. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” stood at 27.5 on Monday, its highest level in more than four months, as concerns about heavily indebted Chinese property company Evergrande added to jitters over global growth. Options market analysts said there were few indications that investors were putting on trades to shield their portfolios from further market drops, at least for now, however.

  • Evergrande crises triggers market sell-off as mining and energy stocks slide

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.