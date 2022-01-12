Nanalysis Announces the Closing of Acquisition of K'(Prime) Technologies Inc.

U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the previously announced acquisition of K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (KPrime), a North American sales and service company, with a particular focus on scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

Sean Krakiwsky, Chief Executive Officer of Nanalysis stated, "We are thrilled to make KPrime part of the Nanalysis corporate family and look forward to integrating the best of our two operations and driving sales of Nanalysis' various product lines. We continue to execute on our strategy of building a fully vertically integrated scientific instrumentation company, with full sales, channel management, and service capabilities in every major market in the world. We will always be a product innovation company, with customer service as a critical part of our business."

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV:NSCI, OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "would" occur. These statements are only predictions of what we believe might happen. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-announces-the-closing-of-acquisition-of-kprime-technologies-inc-301459371.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/12/c0422.html

