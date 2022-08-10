U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,198.50
    +74.00 (+1.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,170.00
    +433.00 (+1.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,359.25
    +327.75 (+2.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,950.20
    +35.60 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.63
    +0.13 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.00
    +8.70 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    +0.25 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0339
    +0.0121 (+1.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6990
    -0.0980 (-3.50%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    +0.85 (+3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2228
    +0.0152 (+1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9480
    -2.1680 (-1.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,885.43
    +616.04 (+2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.64
    +1.29 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,504.86
    +16.71 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Nanalysis Announces Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NSCIF

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday, August 25th

European Q&A Session on August 26th at 8:30am ET

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications announces that on Thursday, August 25, 2022, the Company will put out a press release and Chief Executive Officer Sean Krakiwsky and Interim Chief Financial Officer Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the quarter June 30, 2022.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

Investors interested in participating on the live second quarter call can dial 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/32l7RdQB0Zw or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE.

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback will be available for seven days after the conference call by calling 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677, conference ID #484317.

Additionally, the Company will be hosting a Q&A session for it's European investors at 8:30am ET on Friday, August 26th which can be accessed by the following link:  Click here to join the meeting ,or call in (audio only) +1 437-703-4522, Phone Conference ID: 636 080 139#.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (KPrime), the company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

Additionally, the Company has a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), with an option to purchase the remaining shares. Quad Systems is a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-announces-second-quarter-2022-conference-call-301603427.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Inflation cools in July as CPI rises 8.5%

    U.S. consumer prices rose at a slower pace in July as gas prices fell and supply chains improved, but inflation held near its highest level in 40 years.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Lucid All Sank Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) stocks were sinking today after a new report showed that Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle deliveries in China tumbled 64% in July. Nio (NYSE: NIO) -- which is based in China -- may be reacting negatively to that news, along with new data that showed the company continues to lag behind its rival in China. Additionally, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) may be losing some ground after Ford announced today that it's raising the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck due to rising material costs.

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • CPI Inflation Rate Is Finally Falling; The Good And Bad News For The Dow Jones

    The CPI inflation rate is finally past its peak, but what about core prices and is it enough to reboot the stock market rally?

  • Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Senseonics (SENS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 12.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

    It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise as investors weigh cooler inflation data

    U.S. stock futures were slightly higher in pre-market trading Wednesday as Wall Street braced for a key inflation print out of Washington.

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 10 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying as commodity prices decline. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 5 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline. The prices of commodities like oil, grains, metals, and paper […]

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -168.33% and 7.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • This IT ‘dinosaur’ is roaring back to life – investors must buy now before everyone else realises

    Quantum computing – the idea that the weird world of quantum mechanics can be harnessed to make faster computers able to solve problems that traditional ones cannot – has always sounded impossibly futuristic. So you may be surprised to hear that you can go on to one computer company’s website and start to use its quantum computers, via the “cloud”, right now.

  • Investors are Buying These 10 Stocks as New Survey Shows “Dire” Pessimism

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks investors are buying amid “dire” pessimism. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Investors are Buying These 5 Stocks as New Survey Shows “Dire” Pessimism. Bank of America carried out a week-long survey of hedge fund managers through July 15 that consisted of […]

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Here are three Buffett stocks to buy hand over fist this August. If there is any economic slowdown going on, American Express (NYSE: AXP) certainly isn't seeing it. On the company's recent second-quarter earnings call, the company reported record card member spending, with Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri saying that results were spurred by "a vigorous rebound in travel and entertainment spending and continued strong growth in goods and services."

  • We Await Not Only July CPI Data, But Also News From Ford and Samsung

    We'll be dissecting the latest inflation data and corporate pronouncements to see how they impact our portfolio.

  • Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Just Released Its Second-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

    Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 25% over the past week following Stem, Inc. 's ( NYSE:STEM ) latest...

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Are you still paying 1% to your financial adviser? Here’s what might make a lot more sense — and save you tens of thousands of dollars

    Many financial advisers charge based on how much money they manage on your behalf, and 1% of your total assets under management is a pretty standard fee. “Under $1 million dollars of investable assets, the flat fee may consume a very large percentage of their account and that would not be smart or advisable for the client,” says Paddock. In general, clients would do well to understand that percentage fees work well on smaller balances while flat fees are best for larger asset balances — and using the $1 million dollar threshold can be an easy way to draw a line in the sand for a client, says Kaleb Paddock, certified financial planner at Ten Talents Financial Planning.

  • Redbox says merger deal with Chicken Soup approved by shareholders and may close Thursday

    Redbox Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a Wednesday morning filing that shareholders voted to approve its merger with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. . The vote took place Tuesday and saw 39.5 million votes for the deal, as well as 1.3 million votes against the combination. Redbox expects that "the closing of the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement...may occur on August 11, 2022," pending the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Ac