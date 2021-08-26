U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,464.00
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,134.00
    -26.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,275.00
    +0.25 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,208.70
    -5.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.76
    +0.34 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1754
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.84
    +2.05 (+12.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3692
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0270
    -0.0290 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,665.83
    -2,350.83 (-4.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,165.69
    -33.61 (-2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1), released today its second quarter 2021 results.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)


Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

($000's)

2021

2020

($)
Change

2021

2020

($)
Change








Revenue

4,343

1,995

2,348

7,612

3,520

4,092

Cost of products sold

1,421

731

690

2,575

1,272

1,303

Gross profit

2,922

1,264

1,658

5,037

2,248

2,789








Expenses







Sales and marketing

829

628

201

1,866

1,380

486

General and administration

696

824

(128)

1,391

1,518

(127)

Research and development

163

-

163

282

-

282

Income (loss) before other items

1,234

(188)

1,422

1,498

(650)

2,148








Other Items (1)

789

419

370

1,528

957

571

Income (loss) before tax

445

(607)

1,052

(30)

(1,607)

1,577

Deferred tax recovery

223

82

141

223

175

48

Net income (loss)

222

(525)

747

(253)

(1,432)

1,179

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(2)

167

(169)

47

142

(95)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

220

(358)

578

(206)

(1,290)

1,084

(1) Other items includes business acquisition transaction costs, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, finance expense (income), foreign exchange (gain) loss and RS2D earn-out

OPERATING RESULTS
For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Nanalysis reported consolidated revenue of $4,343K, an increase of $2,348K or 118% from the comparative period in 2020. The increase in revenue was driven by the completion of ongoing RS2D contract milestones and shipments of the Company's new flagship product: The 100MHz spectrometer. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Nanalysis recognized revenue related to nine 100MHz units. As of August 26, 2021, Nanalysis had 24 100MHz on order. On June 1, 2021, the Company doubled its manufacturing facility and executed a lease for two adjacent bays. The additional manufacturing capacity will allow for increased production and quicker fulfillment of 100MHz backlog.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $3,442K of unearned revenue (December 31, 2021-$2,868K), of which $2,624K will be recognized into revenue over the next 12 months. Unearned revenue relates to prepayments for the 100MHz, prepayment on RS2D contracts and extended warranty sales.

Gross profit for three months ended June 30, 2021, was $2,922K (a margin of 67%) compared to gross profit of $1,264K (a margin of 63%) for 2020. The company achieved income before other items of $1,234K and $1,498K in Q2 2021 (three-and-six month periods respectively), as compared to losses before other items of $188K and $650K for same periods in 2020.

The Company's net income for the three months ended was $222K an increase of $747K, from the comparative period in 2020, as the company swung from a loss to a profit. The improved results are due to a significant increase in revenue and increased margins, which have been partially offset by increased finance expenses, increased depreciation and amortization, increased stock-based compensation expense, increased research and development expenses, the RS2D earn-out, and deferred income taxes.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported consolidated revenue of $7,612K, an increase of $4,092K or 116% from the comparative period in 2020. The Company's net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $253K an improvement of $1,179K from the net loss of $1,432K for the six months June 30, 2020.

FINANCIAL POSITION
As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $5,646K of working capital (December 31, 2020 - $3,717K), including $3,865K in cash (December 31, 2020 - $3,158K). The Company has an undrawn line of credit of $2,000K from its commercial bank. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company announced the closing of a bought deal public offering and concurrent non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $10,998K. These funds will be used accelerate organic growth and to continue the Company's acquisition strategy.

OUTLOOK
Sean Krakiwksy, CEO of the Company states "I am very happy to share these strong second quarter 2021 financial results. Our efforts in 2020 are really bearing fruit in 2021 and we expect to be able to build on this momentum in the back half of the year. Strong demand for our 100MHz product, ongoing demand for our 60MHz, and continued interest in the RS2D product line have all contributed to these results. Manufacturing processes continue to be streamlined and standardized, with improvements being integrated into our processes continuously. We expect further increases in 100MHz production capacity in the back half of the year."

$11 MILLION FINANCING CLOSED
On August 25, 2021, the Company closed a bought deal public offering and concurrent non-brokered private placement for Gross Proceeds of $10,997K. The Company primarily intends to use the proceeds from the finance to expidite its acqusition strategy, while ensuring the Company remains in a strong financial position.

Sean added, "The market has shown incredible confidence in us with our recent raise, and we will put this capital to good use. Modest increases to working capital are required to support growth associated with existing acquisitions, and also for continued strong organic growth. We are now positioned to continue to execute our acquisition strategy and our application parntering growth initiatives. We have a strong acquisition pipeline, made up of targets that will be accretive and strategic, adding essential elements that contribute to our mission of building a fully vertically integrated global scientific instrumentation company. These actions will move us closer to our vision of eventually disrupting the MRI space as part of society's evolution towards preventative personalized healthcare while enabling our existing NMR business to grow at an accelerated rate."

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV: NSCI , OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI' ,Over the Counter (OTC) in the United States under the ticker symbol 'NSCIF', and on the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA) under the symbol '1N1'.

Nanalysis is an international business focused on capitalizing its proprietary technologies in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) that go into NMR spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Nanalysis operates out of two subsidiaries, Nanalysis Corp. and RS2D S.A.S. (RS2D).

Nanalysis Corp. is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact NMR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its cutting edge 60 and 100 MHz spectrometers require no liquid helium or other cryogens. Its spectrometers are used by chemical professionals spanning industries, including, but not limited to, oil and gas, chemical mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company offers electronic boards and software used to drive MRI equipment in pre-clinical configurations and are being incorporated into next-gen MRI systems.

To sign up for updates relating to Nanalysis, please complete the online form found HERE.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/26/c0958.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • Why Autodesk's Stock Plunged 10% Today

    Shares of software giant Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell as much as 10% in trading on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Second-quarter revenue was up 16% from a year ago to $1.06 billion, meeting analyst estimates, and net income was up 18% to $115.6 million, or $1.21 per share on an adjusted basis, above the $1.13 per share estimate. Revenue was in line with analyst estimates of $1.12 billion, but earnings guidance fell short of the $1.30 expectation.

  • Dow Jones Dips Amid Fed Official Demand; Tesla Falls Despite Elon Musk Surprise; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones fell after a senior Fed official made a demand. Tesla dipped despite CEO Elon Musk sharing a surprise. Some stocks passed buy.

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • Dollar Tree, Dollar General plummet on weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down Thursday morning's dollar store earnings from Dollar General and Dollar Tree. Both companies saw shares dip following lower earnings guidance.

  • Marvell Technology Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Infrastructure chip maker Marvell Technology posted stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings, but it wasn't enough to push the stock higher.

  • Citi strategist warns of a 10% September plunge — why he could be right

    This expert thinks September might bring a double-digit fall.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • Options Trading: Alibaba Stock Sets Up For Iron Condor Trade That Could Yield 41%

    Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor trade for Alibaba stock.

  • Salesforce and Snowflake surge, Lordstown Motors pops on new CEO, meme stocks mixed

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Why NetApp Stock Was Trouncing the Market on Thursday

    The company crushed analyst profitability estimates for its Q1, and its guidance wasn't bad, either.

  • Dell Technologies Tops Second-Quarter Targets On Strong PC Sales

    Computer hardware giant Dell Technologies late Thursday handily beat expectations for its fiscal second quarter.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • HP's earnings beat estimates, will implement vaccine mandate for return to office

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores chats with Yahoo Finance about the path forward for the computer and printer maker as the pandemic rolls right along.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks to Consider

    If you are just starting your investing journey, these three stocks can anchor a beginner's portfolio.

  • 1 Great Growth Stock You Can Buy on Sale

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shareholders have had a rough year. Unlike other social media, Pinterest is designed for inspiration. For instance, you might use Pinterest to find tips on building a home office, planning a barbeque, or joining a gym.