Nancy Elwood, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·1 min read

ELEANOR, W.Va., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy Elwood, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Exceptional Healthcare Professional for her outstanding excellence in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her work with FamilyCare Health Centers.

A board-certified family medicine physician, Dr. Elwood has been in practice since 2003, including nearly four years with FamilyCare Health Centers. The medical facility is a federally funded healthcare provider with 15 locations, three mobile units, and a 30-year quality, accessible care legacy. Dr. Elwood is based at the health clinic's Eleanor, WV, location. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Elwood is affiliated with the Charleston Area Medical Center.

Widely known as a caring and compassionate physician who enjoys her work, Dr. Elwood credits her success to not being afraid to try new things. She hopes to inspire others who are passionate about medicine to seek a career in the medical field.

In pursuit of her medical career, Dr. Elwood earned her Medical Degree from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University in 2000. She completed her residency in family medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL, in 2003.

Due to her extensive training and clinical excellence, the doctor is board-certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine. Among her special honors, Dr. Elwood received her community's Compassionate Doctor Recognition in 2015.

During her free time, she enjoys spending time outdoors and gardening.

For more information, visit www.familycarewv.org.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nancy-elwood-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301644928.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

