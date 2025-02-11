Nancy Pelosi Says 'Extreme MAGA Republicans' Have Revealed Their 'Tax Scam' To Plunder Medicaid For Giving Tax Cuts To Billionaires

Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House, took to X on Monday to express her disapproval of the MAGA Republicans’ “tax scheme,” which she claims is designed to plunder Medicaid for the benefit of billionaires.

What Happened: Pelosi said, “Extreme MAGA Republicans revealed their tax scam to raid Medicaid to give more tax cuts to billionaires. But we can stop them! We’ve done it before — we saved Social Security in 2006, the Affordable Care Act in 2018 and we’ll stop them now to save the ACA, Medicare and Medicaid.”





Don't Miss:

Pelosi said that Republicans did “something today in the Congress that is unbearable for people on Medicare and Medicaid.” The Speaker Emerita referred to cuts made in Congress to Medicaid which she claimed would fuel tax cuts for billionaires. She said that the way to stop these efforts were with “outside mobilization.”

The Trump administration’s agenda has been stalled in Congress over the weekend as GOP hardliners want the party leaders to make deeper cuts to Medicaid, reported CNN. Ultra-conservatives and swing-district members are increasingly at odds over Medicaid cuts.

Trending: According to Juniper Research, the total value of B2B cross-border payments stored on the blockchain is projected to exceed $4.4 trillion — Join the first company to bring blockchain payments to Salesforce early with just $100.

Why It Matters: Pelosi had earlier called Medicaid a “pillar of health, security and justice” for tens of millions and claimed that Republicans were plotting to end it as it existed in its current form. She vowed to stop them.





See Also: How do billionaires pay less in income tax than you? Tax deferring is their number one strategy.

Medicaid, a program that serves 79 million low-income or disabled Americans, has been a major target for cuts under the Trump administration. The proposed cuts could mean fewer options and higher healthcare costs for many families. GOP wants to roll back the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which added 20 million people to the program over the past 11 years.