Nanjing Promotion Conference on High Quality Development & Wider Opening up of Service Sector (Hong Kong & Macao) was held in Hong Kong

·2 min read

HONG KONG, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Feb. 8, with the theme of "Gathering in Hong Kong for a Better Future", Nanjing Promotion Conference on High Quality Development & Wider Opening up of Service Sector (Hong Kong & Macao) was held in Hong Kong. Nanjing highlighted 6 fields of opening up and sought for a higher level of opening-up link with Hong Kong, including opening more investment channels and relaxing more access restrictions for Hong Kong enterprises in the area of investment and trade facilitation, according to the Nanjing Municipal People's Government.

The signing ceremony of major industrial cooperation projects
The signing ceremony of major industrial cooperation projects

Nanjing Municipal Government and China Merchants Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement, with several memorandums of cooperation and projects, which is highly in line with the characteristic and advantageous industries of Nanjing and Hong Kong, showing the latest achievements of deepening economic and trade cooperation between the two cities.

Han Liming, Member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee, delivered a video address, saying that Nanjing has a long and deep relationship with Hong Kong, and since the reform and opening up, more than 5,720 Hong Kong-funded projects, $38.8 billion of actual funds received, 33 Hong Kong-listed companies are all records of Hong Kong's unique and important contributions to Nanjing.

Chen Zhichang, Mayor of Nanjing, introduced Nanjing's high-quality development investment environment. He said that for a long time, Nanjing and Hong Kong promote the strengths of each other and work as a bridge of each other, many Nanjing enterprises choose Hong Kong as the "first stop" to go global, many Hong Kong enterprises take Nanjing as "bridgehead" of the mainland market, and the cities have achieved mutual benefit and win-win through in-depth cooperation.

Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of HKTDC, said that Hong Kong has been booming in green finance in recent years and believes that more Nanjing enterprises can be served in this area.

Hong Kong is the first stop of Nanjing's new round of global economic and trade exchanges in 2023 and the Nanjing delegation will be the first large-scale mainland economic and trade delegation to Hong Kong after the full resumption of exchanges between the mainland and Hong Kong.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=437783

Caption: The signing ceremony of major industrial cooperation projects

SOURCE Nanjing Municipal People's Government

