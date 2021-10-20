U.S. markets closed

Nano Copper Powder Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities| Significant Growth In Conductive Inks & Coatings Market to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nano copper powder market is expected to grow by USD 2.80 million from 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Nano Copper Powder Market by Preparation Method, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Elements, GGP Metalpowder AG, Hongwu International Group Ltd., IoLiTec Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH, Nanochemazone, NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Inc., QuantumSphere Inc., and Tekna are some of the major market participants. The significant growth in conductive inks and coatings market, low cost & readily available feedstock, and the high demand for nano copper powder from the automotive lubricant market will offer immense growth opportunities. However, easy oxidization of nano copper powder might hamper the market growth.

Nano Copper Powder Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Application

  • Geography

Nano Copper Powder Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our nano copper powder market report covers the following areas:

Nano Copper Powder Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Nano Copper Powder Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Nano Copper Powder Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist nano copper powder market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the nano copper powder market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the nano copper powder market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nano copper powder market vendors

Nano Copper Powder Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 2.80 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.80

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, India, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Elements, GGP Metalpowder AG, Hongwu International Group Ltd., IoLiTec Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH, Nanochemazone, NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Inc., QuantumSphere Inc., and Tekna

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

