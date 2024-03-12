Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Nano Dimension Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. Nano Dimension has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the US$873m in cash it held at September 2023. Importantly, its cash burn was US$116m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 7.5 years from September 2023. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Nano Dimension Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Nano Dimension actually boosted its cash burn by 23%, year on year. The silver lining is that revenue was up 38%, showing the business is growing at the top line. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how Nano Dimension is building its business over time.

How Easily Can Nano Dimension Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Nano Dimension has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Nano Dimension's cash burn of US$116m is about 17% of its US$687m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is Nano Dimension's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Nano Dimension's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 1 warning sign for Nano Dimension that you should be aware of before investing.

