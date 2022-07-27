U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.50
    +37.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,896.00
    +164.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,306.25
    +193.75 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,818.60
    +12.80 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.48
    -0.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.00
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0150
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    +0.90 (+3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2047
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9030
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,341.75
    +426.34 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.53
    +7.42 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,360.59
    +54.31 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

Nano Dimension’s Preliminary Q2/2022 Revenues: Approximately $11 Million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nano Dimension Ltd.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NNDM
Nano Dimension Ltd.
Nano Dimension Ltd.

1,275% Increase Over Q2/2021 and 5.5% Increase Over Q1/2022
Conference call on September 1st, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET

Waltham, Massachusetts, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, announced today a preview of its financial results for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30th, 2022.

On a preliminary basis, Nano Dimension reported unaudited approximated consolidated revenues of $11 million for Q2/2022, ended June 30th, 2022, a 1,275% increase over Q2/2021 ended June 30th, 2021, and a 5.5% increase over Q1/2022 ended March 31st, 2022.

The Company’s preliminary revenues for H1/2022, the six months period ended June 30th, 2022, were $21.5 million, a 1,244% increase over H1/2021, the six months period ended June 30th,2021. Consolidated cash, investment in trading securities and deposits balances as of June 30th 2022, were approximately $1,267,000,000.

The above information reflects preliminary estimates with respect to certain results of Nano Dimension for the second quarter and six months ended June 30th, 2022, based on currently available information. The final results may vary from the preliminary estimates.

Nano Dimension will release its full financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30th, 2022, before the Nasdaq market opens on Thursday, September 1st, 2022.  Mr. Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, and Ms. Yael Sandler, Chief Financial Officer of Nano Dimension, will host a conference call on September 1st, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the financial results.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call five minutes before the conference call commences.

U.S. Dial-in Number: 1-866-744-5399
Israel Dial-in Number: 972-3-9180692
Webcast link: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/nanodimensionq2-2022


At: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 4:00 p.m. Israel Time

A replay will be available after the end of the conference call on Nano Dimension’s website. Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform the electronics and similar additive manufacturing sectors through the development and delivery of an environmentally friendly and economically efficient additive manufacturing, Industry 4.0 solution, while enabling a one-production-step-conversion of digital designs into functioning devices – on-demand, anytime, anywhere.                    

The DragonFly® IV system and specialized materials serve cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s) fabrication needs by simultaneously depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances while integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components. The outcomes are Hi-PEDs which are critical enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. In addition, these products enable iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains. 

Nano Dimension also develops complementary production equipment for Hi-PEDs and printed circuit board (PCB) assembly (Puma, Fox, Tarantula, Spider, etc.). The core competitive edge for this technology is in its adaptive, highly flexible surface-mount technology (SMT) pick-and-place equipment, materials dispenser suitable for both high-speed dispensing and micro-dispensing, as well as an intelligent production material storage and logistics system. 

Additionally, Nano Dimension is a leading developer and supplier of high-performance control electronics, software, and ink delivery system. It invents and delivers state-of-the-art 2D and 3D printing hardware and unique operating software. It focuses on high-value, precision-oriented applications such as specialized direct-to-container packaging, printed electronics functional fluids, and 3D printing, which is all controlled by the proprietary software system - Atlas 

Serving similar users of Hi-PEDs, Nano Dimension’s Fabrica 2.0 micro additive manufacturing system enables the production of microparts based on a Digital Light Processor (DLP) engine that achieves repeatable micron levels resolution. The Fabrica 2.0 is engineered with a patented array of sensors that allows a closed feedback loop, using proprietary materials to achieve very high accuracy while remaining a cost-effective mass manufacturing solution. It is used in the areas of micron-level resolution of medical devices, micro-optics, semiconductors, micro-electronics, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), microfluidics, and life sciences instruments. 

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its preliminary unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

NANO DIMENSION INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Yael Sandler, CFO | ir@nano-di.com

NANO DIMENSION MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT
Julien Lederman, Head of Corporate Development | pr@nano-di.com


Recommended Stories

  • Drug Behemoth GSK Delivers Strong Beat And Raise, But Shares Fell

    Early Wednesday, GSK stock dipped slightly despite beating second-quarter expectations and raising its full-year guidance.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Piled Into as Inflation Skyrockets

    A historically high U.S. inflation rate of 9.1% hasn't stopped the Oracle of Omaha from putting his company's cash to work in five stocks.

  • Crescent Point Announces Q2 2022 Results

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

  • BBQ Holdings (BBQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, BBQ Holdings (BBQ) closed at $11.50, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day.

  • Microsoft stock falls on earnings and revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's fourth-quarter earnings results, which were a miss on both the top and bottom line.

  • Semiconductor stocks have been hit hard, but many are poised for rapid growth. Here are 15 expected to shine through 2024

    DEEP DIVE In December, we listed analysts’ favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022. That hasn’t turned out well. But after chipmakers’ stocks have been hammered, the group is now trading at “normal-level valuations,” according to Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

  • PayPal Is Being Targeted by Activist Elliott. Here’s Why.

    Elliott Management, the $50 billion hedge fund, has taken a stake in the payments company, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Is Upstart Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was one of the hottest tech stocks last year. Upstart goes a step further by gathering additional data -- including a customer's educational history, area of study, GPA, standardized test scores, and work history -- to create a more comprehensive lending profile. Upstart processes that data with its cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform, then partners with banks, credit unions, and auto dealerships to provide personal loans.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 7 beaten-down semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer likes. If you want to explore similar beaten-down semiconductor stocks that are on Jim Cramer’s radar, you can also read Jim Cramer Likes These 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks. Analysts and investors are treading carefully as they are exploring growth areas […]

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Is Nikola Stock a Buy Now?

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has taken investors on a wild ride over the past two years. The electric truck maker went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) run by General Motors' (NYSE: GM) former vice-chairman Steve Girsky on June 3, 2020, and the combined company's shares opened at $37.55 the following day. Less than a week later, Nikola's stock surged to an all-time high of $79.73, which valued the company at a whopping $28.8 billion -- even though it hadn't delivered a single truck yet.

  • Shopify Reports Q2 Loss As Revenue, Merchandise Volume Miss Estimates

    E-commerce firm Shopify on Wednesday said it swung to a loss in the June quarter while revenue and gross merchandise volume missed estimates.

  • Spotify stock moves higher as total users, revenue beat earnings estimates

    Spotify reported its fiscal second quarter earnings on Wednesday before market open. Here's what to know.

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • Coinbase’s Troubles Are Too Much for Cathie Wood as ARK Dumps the Stock

    Cathie Wood's funds sold Coinbase stock for the first time this year as the shares plummeted by 21% on Tuesday.

  • Is It Time to Buy This Year's Worst-Performing Growth Stocks?

    Introduced to the stock market during a major bull market that ran for 14 years (ignore the pandemic-induced crash of 2020), it might have seemed that stocks could only go up. Meme stocks, cryptocurrencies, and even marijuana stocks were trends that indicated many investors had never been through a bear market. Market downturns are the time you should be putting your money to work because high-flying growth stocks that were previously out of reach have now been brought down to more reasonable levels, and some are downright bargains.